ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sir, Give Us Water, People Will Die': Water Crisis In India's 'Cleanest City' Indore; Congress Councilor Falls On Cop's Feet During Protest

Indore: India's cleanest city Indore—often dubbed 'Mini Mumbai'—is today parched with residents desperate for water so much so that a Congress Councilor literally prostrated before officials pleading for water supply during a protest.

Amidst claims of multi-crore development projects under the 'Water Plus City" initiative and the glitz of the "Smart City" project, the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that the public is now forced to take to the streets to plead for water to quench their thirst.

Irregular Water Supply

Amidst the scorching heat, the water crisis has pushed the public's patience to its breaking point. On Sunday, residents in several parts of the city staged road blockade protests. In various areas—including Malwa Mill and Palda—residents took to the streets to block traffic and raised vociferous slogans against the Municipal Corporation. Residents complained that they have not received a regular water supply for several days. Taps have run dry, and even the borewells—upon which people relied—have failed due to the intense summer heat, they said.

Water Crisis In India's 'Cleanest City' Indore (ETV Bharat)

Councilor Falls At Officials' Feet To Beg For Water

According to local residents, the situation is so dire that they are facing immense difficulties in procuring even the minimum amount of water required for their daily needs. Women and the elderly are forced to wander long distances in search of water, they said.