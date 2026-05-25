'Sir, Give Us Water, People Will Die': Water Crisis In India's 'Cleanest City' Indore; Congress Councilor Falls On Cop's Feet During Protest
Often dubbed 'Mini Mumbai', Indore is facing a severe water crisis forcing residents to take to streets, reports Siddharth Machhiwal.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Indore: India's cleanest city Indore—often dubbed 'Mini Mumbai'—is today parched with residents desperate for water so much so that a Congress Councilor literally prostrated before officials pleading for water supply during a protest.
Amidst claims of multi-crore development projects under the 'Water Plus City" initiative and the glitz of the "Smart City" project, the situation has deteriorated to such an extent that the public is now forced to take to the streets to plead for water to quench their thirst.
Irregular Water Supply
Amidst the scorching heat, the water crisis has pushed the public's patience to its breaking point. On Sunday, residents in several parts of the city staged road blockade protests. In various areas—including Malwa Mill and Palda—residents took to the streets to block traffic and raised vociferous slogans against the Municipal Corporation. Residents complained that they have not received a regular water supply for several days. Taps have run dry, and even the borewells—upon which people relied—have failed due to the intense summer heat, they said.
Councilor Falls At Officials' Feet To Beg For Water
According to local residents, the situation is so dire that they are facing immense difficulties in procuring even the minimum amount of water required for their daily needs. Women and the elderly are forced to wander long distances in search of water, they said.
On Sunday, Raju Bhadoria—the Congress Councilor for Ward 75—staged a protest blockade before officials and went so far as to fall at the feet of police officers while pleading for water. He prostrated himself on the ground, crawling toward the officials to demand a water supply for the public. Videos of the unique protest went viral on social media.
पानी दे दो ..सर पानी दे दो.. बूढ़े, बच्चे और जवान जनता मर जाएंगे.. इंदौर अपने इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा जलसंकट देख रहा है और राजा अमृतकाल का उत्सव बना रहा है #घोरकलजुग #indore pic.twitter.com/2kxLNwaS0N— अपूर्व اپوروا Apurva Bhardwaj (@grafidon) May 24, 2026
“Sir, give us water, else people will die,” Bhadoria is seen telling the cop after falling on his feet. “You are bringing water cannons to fire at us, but not giving us water, wow,” the Congress Councilor added, drawing cheers from the protesters.
Warning Of Intense Protests
Accusing the Municipal Corporation of mismanagement and negligence, Bhadoria said that crores of rupees have been spent in the name of the 'Smart City' project, yet the public is being deprived of even basic amenities.
“As the heat intensifies, the water crisis continues to deepen. If a solution is not found immediately, the city will witness intense protests in the coming days," he said.
Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ashish Pathak stated, "Narmada water is being supplied to the storage tanks. In areas where the supply has been disrupted, water is being provided through tankers."
However, residents assert that the ground reality appears to be starkly different from the Municipal Corporation's claims. In several localities, tankers are failing to arrive on time, while in others, the quantity of water supplied is reported to be significantly less than what is required.
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