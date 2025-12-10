SIR: ECI Directs CEOs Of 12 States, UTs To Ensure Sharing Of Booth-Wise ASD Lists With BLAs
SIR 2.0 is being conducted in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, where elections are scheduled to take place in 2026.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday asked the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) where the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being carried out to ensure sharing of booth-wise lists of electors marked as absent, shifted or dead/duplicate (ASD) with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs).
The poll panel also said that the booth-wise ASD lists will be made available on CEOs/DEOs websites as well as was done in Bihar during the first phase of SIR, conducted prior to the 2025 Assembly elections.
The states and UTs where the second phase of SIR is being conducted include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. This also include election-bound states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.
"As a part of ongoing SIR in 12 states and UTs, respective CEOs will ensure the sharing of booth-wise lists of electors marked as absent, shifted or dead/duplicate (ASD), who could not be contacted even after 3 or more visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by district presidents of political parties prior to the publication of the Draft Electoral Rolls as was done during Bihar SIR," the ECI said.
In view of this, nearly five lakh BLOs of all the 12 SIR-ongoing States and UTs, will hold booth-wise meetings with the over 12 lakh BLAs of political parties and hand over the ASD lists to them, it said.
The poll panel said this is to ascertain the exact status of each such elector on the ASD list, so that any error can be rectified before the publication of the draft Electoral Rolls itself. This step is in line with the ECI's commitment that no eligible elector is left out, it said.
"Upon publication of the draft Electoral Roll, and as was done during the Bihar SIR also, booth-wise/assembly-wise/district-wise ASD lists in all 12 SIR ongoing States/UTs will be made available on the websites of the respective DEOS/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website and this will also be available in an EPIC-searchable mode," the ECI.
According to the daily bulletin issued by the ECI on SIR, till 3 PM on Wednesday, a total of 50,96,46,143 enumeration forms have been distributed by the BLOs to the voters in these nine states and three UTs. The total number of enumeration forms that have been digitised so far is 50,76,50,076. The total number of electors are 50,99,72,687.
