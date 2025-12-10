ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR: ECI Directs CEOs Of 12 States, UTs To Ensure Sharing Of Booth-Wise ASD Lists With BLAs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday asked the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) where the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being carried out to ensure sharing of booth-wise lists of electors marked as absent, shifted or dead/duplicate (ASD) with the Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The poll panel also said that the booth-wise ASD lists will be made available on CEOs/DEOs websites as well as was done in Bihar during the first phase of SIR, conducted prior to the 2025 Assembly elections.

The states and UTs where the second phase of SIR is being conducted include Andaman and Nicobar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Lakshadweep. This also include election-bound states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

"As a part of ongoing SIR in 12 states and UTs, respective CEOs will ensure the sharing of booth-wise lists of electors marked as absent, shifted or dead/duplicate (ASD), who could not be contacted even after 3 or more visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by district presidents of political parties prior to the publication of the Draft Electoral Rolls as was done during Bihar SIR," the ECI said.