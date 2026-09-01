ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR Draft Rolls Trigger Political Clash: Congress, AAP Question Deletions; BJP Defends Electoral Revision

New Delhi: The publication of draft electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Maharashtra and Delhi has triggered a political confrontation.

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have questioned the deletions, while the BJP has defended the exercise as transparent and necessary to ensure eligible voters are registered in only one place.

Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Poll Panel

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the BJP and the Election Commission over the exclusion of more than 2.06 crore electors from Maharashtra's draft electoral roll following the SIR exercise.

Rahul alleged that the BJP and what he called the "Vote Chori Aayog" keep changing their tactics, but their objective remains the BJP's victory "at any cost".

"For a government built on 'vote chori', the people are not important - that's why this BJP neither listens to the people nor obeys their command," he said in a post on X.

The Congress leader referred to the addition of 39 lakh voters between Maharashtra's 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and alleged that it amounted to "vote theft". He also cited the SIR exercise in Bengal, claiming that 91 per cent of names removed there were restored following appeals.

His remarks came after Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said more than 2.06 crore electors, or 21.14 per cent of the previous voter base, did not figure in the draft roll. The draft currently has more than 7.71 crore voters.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also attacked the BJP and the Election Commission over the Maharashtra figures, alleging that "votes are being stolen in the state in real time".

Khera referred to the addition of nearly 40 lakh electors between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and said Congress had raised concerns over the increase at the time. He alleged that the party's objections were dismissed.

According to Maharashtra election authorities, 34.82 lakh voters were identified as deceased, 1.54 crore were categorised as permanently shifted, absent or under other categories, while 17.67 lakh were found enrolled at multiple locations.

The state authorities said recognised political parties participated in the exercise, with 3,35,910 Booth Level Agents appointed across Maharashtra.

AAP Seeks Details Of Deleted Delhi Voters