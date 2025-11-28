ETV Bharat / bharat

SIR, 'Cash Bribery' Behind Bihar Defeat: Congress, After Thursday Review Meeting

New Delhi/Patna: The Congress review meeting to analyse the party's crushing defeat in the recent Bihar Assembly polls has concluded that the prime reasons behind its loss are the Centre's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the elections that deleted large swathes of voters; and the distribution of money under various schemes by the government before and during the polls, among others.

Congress leaders from Bihar met with the party's central leadership at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday, November 27. Among those present were all 61 Congress candidates in Bihar, along with party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.

All Congress candidates in Bihar had been told to submit a detailed report from their constituency, detailing reasons for the defeat, and organisational strengths and weaknesses. According to sources, Gandhi, Kharge, and Venugopal spoke with the Bihar Congress leaders before the meeting, individually with the party’s six newly-elected MLAs, and in groups of 10 with the candidates who lost.

Party insiders say that at this meeting, several leaders expressed strong displeasure over ticket distribution and organisational management. Several candidates stated that the organisation did not support them at the grassroots level. Even before the meeting began, accusations and heated exchanges erupted between leaders. The situation was resolved only after senior leaders intervened.

It is also learnt that Rahul Gandhi, during the meeting, said he was as responsible for the loss as the state leadership, and urged them to look into the future. A source said Gandhi, in response to persistent claims of the party's grassroots organisational weakness in the state, asked how the Congress's alliance partners the RJD and the Left also fared so badly, despite having strong organisations.

Highlighting the extent of factionalism within the party, especially within its state unit, there were heated debates when the four-hour-long meeting began, during which, some leaders are reported to have used abusive language. The Congress leadership has taken this indiscipline seriously, and has indicated that strict action may be taken against the leaders involved.