SIR, 'Cash Bribery' Behind Bihar Defeat: Congress, After Thursday Review Meeting
Amid acrimonious exchanges, all party candidates present report on loss, future plans, as Rahul Gandhi says he was as responsible for loss as state leadership.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
New Delhi/Patna: The Congress review meeting to analyse the party's crushing defeat in the recent Bihar Assembly polls has concluded that the prime reasons behind its loss are the Centre's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the elections that deleted large swathes of voters; and the distribution of money under various schemes by the government before and during the polls, among others.
Congress leaders from Bihar met with the party's central leadership at the party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday, November 27. Among those present were all 61 Congress candidates in Bihar, along with party national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.
All Congress candidates in Bihar had been told to submit a detailed report from their constituency, detailing reasons for the defeat, and organisational strengths and weaknesses. According to sources, Gandhi, Kharge, and Venugopal spoke with the Bihar Congress leaders before the meeting, individually with the party’s six newly-elected MLAs, and in groups of 10 with the candidates who lost.
Party insiders say that at this meeting, several leaders expressed strong displeasure over ticket distribution and organisational management. Several candidates stated that the organisation did not support them at the grassroots level. Even before the meeting began, accusations and heated exchanges erupted between leaders. The situation was resolved only after senior leaders intervened.
It is also learnt that Rahul Gandhi, during the meeting, said he was as responsible for the loss as the state leadership, and urged them to look into the future. A source said Gandhi, in response to persistent claims of the party's grassroots organisational weakness in the state, asked how the Congress's alliance partners the RJD and the Left also fared so badly, despite having strong organisations.
Highlighting the extent of factionalism within the party, especially within its state unit, there were heated debates when the four-hour-long meeting began, during which, some leaders are reported to have used abusive language. The Congress leadership has taken this indiscipline seriously, and has indicated that strict action may be taken against the leaders involved.
"Everyone was heard constituency-wise. Corrective steps will be taken to address any shortcomings and improvements were discussed. We feel everyone left satisfied," said Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh after the meeting.
Broadly, both state leaders and central appointees agreed that behind the loss lay the execution of the SIR in the state and the distribution of money under various schemes by the government before and during the polls, a lack of coordination within the state unit, unavailability of "star campaigners" in some seats, and, in the Seemanchal region, the pre-poll declaration of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni as the Mahagathbandhan's (MGB's) Deputy CM face.
After the meeting, former Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan said, "There was a detailed discussion in which senior leaders were interviewed, and everyone shared their views. We discussed how this voting pattern came about, how the NDA won, and what we need to do next. We also received a lot of applications (for tickets), but only a few people get tickets, so there's no point in blaming anyone."
Hours after the meeting, Venugopal posted on X, "Today’s 4-hour review meeting with our candidates & leaders from Bihar, under Hon’ble Congress President and Hon’ble LOP’s leadership, made one thing absolutely clear: the Bihar election was not a genuine mandate, but a grossly managed and fabricated outcome. They highlighted how SIR enabled targeted voter deletions and dubious additions, how blatant cash bribery under the so-called MMRY scheme was used to influence voters even at polling stations, and how identical margins across constituencies exposed a pattern that no independent election commission would ever overlook."
He further wrote in the post, "These issues point to organised electoral malpractices and brazen violations of the Model Code of Conduct, carried out under the watch of an ECI that has increasingly behaved like an active collaborator in BJP’s election rigging. What happened in Bihar is nothing short of a direct assault on democracy. The Congress Party will not allow this stolen mandate to become the new normal. The fight to protect India’s democracy continues — fearlessly, relentlessly, and with the people by our side.”
