ETV Bharat / bharat

'SIR Back-door NRC, Citizenship At Risk': Saket Ghokhale Alleges CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'Working With BJP To Delete Citizens'

"Sometimes all it takes is a typo in your/your parents’ name," he said. This, the TMC leader claimed, was done through a "mysterious AI software and happens to both BJP and non-BJP voters".

Step 1, he claimed, was when, during the SIR process, a person's name would be marked as “under adjudication without giving any reasons."

"Important (this is slightly long but this is how you might lose your citizenship). SIR will now be conducted this month by ECI in the remaining 17 states. Here’s an explainer on how Gyanesh Kumar is working with BJP to delete Indian citizens," Gokhale wrote on X.

In a long X post he termed an "explainer", Gokhale said the BJP had become "desperate", and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had put CEC Kumar to "implement their agenda".

Ahead of the West Bengal elections later this month, National Spokesperson of Trinamool Congress and Member of Parliament Saket Gokhale alleged on Sunday that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was "working with the BJP to delete Indian citizens" through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

"Once you are marked as “under adjudication”, you will get a notice asking you to prove why you should be included as a voter. Now this is where it gets scary as told to me by someone in the know," he said.

In step 2, according to him, over the last 2-3 years, the BJP had "appointed survey agencies to map voters who vote for them across all states using booth-level data, missed-call campaigns, and social media analytics".

BJP, he claimed, then shares this booth-wise list of their voters with "their people" in the ECI and then, during the adjudication process, "BJP voters are added while others are rejected".

"If you’re rejected, you are DELETED from the voter list. Now what happens? There are only 3 conditions required to vote in India: 1. You should be a citizen 2. You should be above 18 years of age 3. You should be ordinarily residing in your area. Therefore, if you are residing in a particular area and are above 18 years of age, being deleted from the voters list means ONLY one thing: That you are NOT a citizen of India," Gokhale wrote in his post.

Indian law, he said, is unique because there’s no single document which qualifies as “proof of citizenship”. Therefore, once you’re deleted from the voter list, you can very likely lose your citizenship, the TMC MP said.

He cited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, terming SIR "a back-door NRC" and claimed that it was not only minorities who were at risk. "Remember that in Bengal, 63% deleted during SIR are Hindus," he claimed.

"Your citizenship is at risk. During SIR, you might lose your right to live in India & might even be sent to a detention centre. After coming down to 240 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha, BJP has become desperate. Modi-Shah have put Gyanesh Kumar at ECI to implement their agenda. Therefore, do NOT think that “this can’t happen to me & my family”. Do not underestimate the extent to which Modi-Shah will go to cling on to power. Be AWARE and VERY CAREFUL," he concluded.