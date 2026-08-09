ETV Bharat / bharat

MP: Isolated by Water, Haraiya Village's Battle For Road Connectivity Continues Decades On

Whether it's going to school, reaching the hospital, buying groceries or searching for a livelihood, every journey begins under the shadow of death. Residents said they have been demanding a bridge and road for years, but their voices remain buried in bureaucratic red tape.

Anyone wanting to reach the road must swim across a water channel, and villagers risk their lives to carry out daily activities. Haraiya village falls in the Baidhan block of the district and awaits basic amenities. More than 500 villagers living across a river are forced to risk their lives every day to travel.

Singrauli: Almost eight decades after independence, residents of Haraiya village in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh are awaiting road connectivity. More than 500 residents of this village located 20 km from Singrauli district headquarters stand isolated in the rainy season.

One of the village residents, Prayag Lal Jaiswal, said, "We have been grappling with this problem right from the time when I was a child. Every year during the rainy season, this village is in a state of disarray as if a flood has struck. More than 500 villagers are trapped on one side of the river. They are forced to cross the river, risking their lives. Despite numerous pleas and complaints, the situation here has not changed."

Villagers say that crossing the river when the water level rises is extremely dangerous. The strong current and slippery terrain pose a constant risk of accidents. Their greatest concern is that their repeated pleas with the public representatives and the administration for a solution to the problem for years have gone unheard.

They say that their hopes are now fading and they now believe that this problem may never be resolved.

However, Devsar MLA Rajendra Meshram claimed that he was not aware of the problem. "This is a big problem that occurs during the rainy season. I received this information through you. Haraiya village is in my assembly constituency. I will talk to the concerned officials and resolve the problem. I will make every effort to ensure that the villagers get relief from this problem. No stone will be left unturned in the development work."