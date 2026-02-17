ETV Bharat / bharat

Guidelines On Political Speeches: SC Asks For Fresh Plea, Says Petition Appears To 'Single Out' Particular Political Party

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that a plea seeking guidelines on political speeches appeared to single out select individuals of a particular political party, and asked the petitioners to file a fresh, objective plea.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices BV Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the petitioners, including academician Roop Rekha Verma.

During the hearing, the CJI remarked that the allegations seemed to target “a selectively chosen few” while ignoring others. He said such a petition would not be acceptable and that any challenge must be objective and even-handed.

Sibal argued that the political atmosphere had become “toxic” and urged the court to frame guidelines to ensure accountability when speeches undermine fraternity, clarifying that the plea was not directed against any particular leader.

“It’s becoming toxic. I am not an individual,” he said.

However, the CJI responded, “Of course it is against an individual, especially at this time. Withdraw this. File a simple plea on what conditional guardrails have been laid down and how political parties are violating them.”

Justice Nagarathna said, “Political leaders must foster fraternity.” She added, “Speech originates from thought. How do you control thought? We should encourage thoughts aligned with constitutional values.”

The CJI added, “We are inclined to entertain such a petition. We are eagerly waiting for someone with objectivity to come and file one.”