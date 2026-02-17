Guidelines On Political Speeches: SC Asks For Fresh Plea, Says Petition Appears To 'Single Out' Particular Political Party
The court declined to frame new guidelines, saying the petition lacked objectivity and reiterating existing principles on hate speech and free expression.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 17, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that a plea seeking guidelines on political speeches appeared to single out select individuals of a particular political party, and asked the petitioners to file a fresh, objective plea.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, along with Justices BV Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the petitioners, including academician Roop Rekha Verma.
During the hearing, the CJI remarked that the allegations seemed to target “a selectively chosen few” while ignoring others. He said such a petition would not be acceptable and that any challenge must be objective and even-handed.
Sibal argued that the political atmosphere had become “toxic” and urged the court to frame guidelines to ensure accountability when speeches undermine fraternity, clarifying that the plea was not directed against any particular leader.
“It’s becoming toxic. I am not an individual,” he said.
However, the CJI responded, “Of course it is against an individual, especially at this time. Withdraw this. File a simple plea on what conditional guardrails have been laid down and how political parties are violating them.”
Justice Nagarathna said, “Political leaders must foster fraternity.” She added, “Speech originates from thought. How do you control thought? We should encourage thoughts aligned with constitutional values.”
The CJI added, “We are inclined to entertain such a petition. We are eagerly waiting for someone with objectivity to come and file one.”
Justice Nagarathna also stressed the need for restraint on all sides and questioned, “Suppose we lay down guidelines, who will follow them?”
Sibal pointed out that while the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct (MCC) applies during elections, speeches made before the MCC period often continue circulating on social media even after it comes into force. He also questioned the media's responsibility for amplifying such speeches and sought judicial guidelines to caution public figures.
Justice Bagchi observed that while the court can issue orders, implementation remains a challenge. Referring to earlier judgments, he noted that the Supreme Court has already laid down principles concerning hate speech and free expression.
Justice Bagchi added, “Responsibility lies with the political parties as well. He is a member of the party, a leader.”
After hearing submissions, the bench declined to entertain the PIL seeking clear guidelines for politicians and the media on reporting or amplifying allegedly divisive speeches impacting fraternity and constitutional values.
The plea was filed by former Lucknow University professor Roop Rekha Verma and 11 others, including former IAS officers and activists. It was moved amid allegations of speeches by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Additionally, on Monday, the Supreme Court also declined to hear petitions seeking action against the Assam Chief Minister in relation to a viral video, reinforcing the need for objectivity and even-handedness in future filings.
