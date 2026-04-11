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“No Words Are Enough”: Singer P. Susheela’s Emotional Tribute To Ramoji Rao Touches Hearts

Her tribute to Ramoji Rao recalls his role in nurturing singers through ETV, blending nostalgia, gratitude and music at a deeply evocative evening in Visakhapatnam.

“No Words Are Enough”: Singer P. Susheela’s Emotional Tribute To Ramoji Rao Touches Hearts
“No Words Are Enough”: Singer P. Susheela’s Emotional Tribute To Ramoji Rao Touches Hearts (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Visakhapatnam: “No words can sufficiently describe Ramoji Garu,” said legendary singer P. Susheela, her voice carrying both reverence and memory as she paid tribute to media visionary Ramoji Rao. Speaking at the Visakha Kalabharathi Auditorium in Maddilapalem, the legendary playback singer reflected on the far-reaching influence Rao had on the music fraternity.

For Susheela, the connection with media baron Ramoji Rao was as much professional as personal. “Wherever he is, I offer my respectful salutations,” she added, noting that she continues to watch ETV’s news, music and devotional programmes even today, a habit she has continued with pride over the years.

“No Words Are Enough”: Singer P. Susheela’s Emotional Tribute To Ramoji Rao Touches Hearts
“No Words Are Enough”: Singer P. Susheela’s Emotional Tribute To Ramoji Rao Touches Hearts (ETV Bharat)

“He was a truly great person. Through ‘Swarabhishekam’ on ETV, he gave many singers a voice that reverberated across places, a renewed identity and a platform when they needed it most,” she said gracing an awards ceremony organised by ‘A Creative Makers in Events’ (ACME). Susheela was the chief guest and presented the ‘Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi Puraskaram-2026’ to 10 people from diverse fields.

Even as she honoured others, the veteran singer reflected briefly on her own journey with characteristic humility. “Being able to sing timeless songs is a blessing. I will continue to do so as long as I live. I have received many awards, but giving awards to others brings me greater happiness,” she said.

Amid a stilled auditorium, she sang the evergreen lullaby “Lali Lali,” her voice evoking decades of musical memory and drawing warm applause from the audience.

Among those honoured on the day were Dr. Meegada Ramalingaswamy, Viswanatha Phanindra, Ganti Muralidhar, Gandham Lakshmisunitha, Dr. D. Jaibharath, Gulzar Iqbal, V. Padmaja, Lakshmi and Chandaka Krishnaveni.

Later, Susheela was also felicitated by Vaishyaraju Naresh Raju, Managing Director of Vaishyaraju Jewelers, along with his family. The event saw the presence of cultural organisers, educationists and members of the artistic community.

Yet, beyond the awards and performances, it was Susheela’s simple, heartfelt words on Ramoji Rao that kept lingering in the hearts of people like an acknowledgement for a man whose vision shaped the journeys of countless artistes.

Also Read:

  1. 50 Years Of Eenadu Journalism School: Alumni Recall Sri Ramoji Rao's Vision That Shaped Telugu Journalism
  2. 'Magnificent And World-Class': India's Ambassador To Thailand Puneet Agarwal Praises Ramoji Film City

TAGGED:

SWARABHISHEKAM ETV
SUSHEELA VISAKHAPATNAM EVENT
ETV MUSIC PROGRAMME
VISAKHA KALABHARATHI EVENT
P SUSHEELA TRIBUTE RAMOJI RAO

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