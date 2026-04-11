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“No Words Are Enough”: Singer P. Susheela’s Emotional Tribute To Ramoji Rao Touches Hearts

Visakhapatnam: “No words can sufficiently describe Ramoji Garu,” said legendary singer P. Susheela, her voice carrying both reverence and memory as she paid tribute to media visionary Ramoji Rao. Speaking at the Visakha Kalabharathi Auditorium in Maddilapalem, the legendary playback singer reflected on the far-reaching influence Rao had on the music fraternity.

For Susheela, the connection with media baron Ramoji Rao was as much professional as personal. “Wherever he is, I offer my respectful salutations,” she added, noting that she continues to watch ETV’s news, music and devotional programmes even today, a habit she has continued with pride over the years.

“No Words Are Enough”: Singer P. Susheela’s Emotional Tribute To Ramoji Rao Touches Hearts (ETV Bharat)

“He was a truly great person. Through ‘Swarabhishekam’ on ETV, he gave many singers a voice that reverberated across places, a renewed identity and a platform when they needed it most,” she said gracing an awards ceremony organised by ‘A Creative Makers in Events’ (ACME). Susheela was the chief guest and presented the ‘Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi Puraskaram-2026’ to 10 people from diverse fields.