ETV Bharat / bharat

Bhupen Hazarika's Voice Carries Assam's Soul To Entire Nation: PM Modi

Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) pay floral tributes to legendary musician late Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th Birth Anniversary, Guwahati, on Tuesday, Sept 8, 2026. ( ANI )

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the voice of eminent singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation. The Prime Minister, in a tribute to Hazarika on his birth centenary, said that his songs brought people closer.

"On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the legendary Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji. His voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation," Modi said in a post on X.

"Through his music, he beautifully gave expression to the thoughts and spirit of countless people. His songs brought people closer," he said. The PM said he recalled attending the start of his birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati last year.

"Bhupen Da’s life and work will continue to inspire generations," he added.

In reply to the Prime Minister's post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A fitting tribute to the Bard of the Brahmaputra on his birth centenary by Adarniya @narendramodi ji."