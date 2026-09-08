Bhupen Hazarika's Voice Carries Assam's Soul To Entire Nation: PM Modi
PM Modi and CM Himanta pay tribute to the eminent singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika, hailing his timeless music that will continue to inspire generations
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the voice of eminent singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation. The Prime Minister, in a tribute to Hazarika on his birth centenary, said that his songs brought people closer.
"On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the legendary Dr Bhupen Hazarika Ji. His voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation," Modi said in a post on X.
On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the legendary Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Ji.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2026
His voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the Northeast to the entire nation.
Through his music he beautifully gave expression to the thoughts and spirit of countless people. His… pic.twitter.com/92YZ7B52ld
"Through his music, he beautifully gave expression to the thoughts and spirit of countless people. His songs brought people closer," he said. The PM said he recalled attending the start of his birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati last year.
"Bhupen Da’s life and work will continue to inspire generations," he added.
In reply to the Prime Minister's post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "A fitting tribute to the Bard of the Brahmaputra on his birth centenary by Adarniya @narendramodi ji."
The PM launched the year-long commemorations last September, inspiring celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s extraordinary life and timeless legacy across the country, Sarma added. Sarma said that he was grateful for the PM's personal guidance and participation, and looked forward to his presence at the concluding programme in New Delhi later this year.
Separately, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that eminent singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika is an emotion that lives in the heart and soul of the people of the state. Hazarika's timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations, the Chief Minister said in a post on X on his birth anniversary.
On his 100th Birth Anniversary, I paid my tributes to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at his Samannay Tirtha this morning.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2026
Bhupen Da will always live among us through his timeless creations and we will strive to honour and preserve his legacy for years to come. pic.twitter.com/DZYUREnNV0
"Dr Bhupen Hazarika is more than a name; he is an emotion that lives in the heart and soul of Assam. His timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations," Sarma said.
"The year-long nationwide celebrations of his life and timeless creations have reaffirmed the enduring legacy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose voice carried Assam’s spirit, stories and dreams far beyond its shores," he said.
ভাৰতৰত্ন ড° ভূপেন হাজৰিকাদেৱৰ জন্ম শতবাৰ্ষিকীত মাননীয় প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী ডাঙৰীয়াৰ শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি জ্ঞাপনৰ এই বাৰ্তা গভীৰ আস্থাৰ প্ৰকাশ৷— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 8, 2026
যোৱা বছৰ ছেপ্টেম্বৰত মাননীয় প্ৰধানমন্ত্ৰী ডাঙৰীয়াই সুধাকণ্ঠৰ বছৰজোৰা জন্ম শতবাৰ্ষিকী উদযাপনৰ শুভাৰম্ভ কৰি ভাৰতৰত্ন ড° ভূপেন হাজৰিকাৰ অনন্য জীৱন,… https://t.co/5gyVmQVQIJ
The chief minister will attend a special programme organised by the state's Directorate of Cultural Affairs at the Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Tirtha in Assam to mark the birth centenary of the legendary singer. The year-long birth centenary celebrations began last year with Prime Minister Narendra attending a special tribute meeting for the legend.
The Prime Minister had also released a commemorative coin of Rs 100 brought out by the Reserve Bank of India to honour him, and also a biography of the maestro titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika' on the occasion.
Hazarika was born on September 8, 1926, at Sadiya in Tinsukia district of Assam. He died on November 5, 2011, in Mumbai. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2019.
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