Singareni Seeks Approval To Form Two Listed Companies; Plans Rs 40,000 Crore Investment In 5 Years

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which began its journey from underground coal mining, is eyeing major expansion of footprint to the international level with a massive Rs 40,000 crore investment in the next five years.

It has been understood that the company’s Board of Directors has recently approved the proposal to establish two new listed companies, marking a significant shift in its growth strategy.

The first, Singareni Global Limited (SGL), will focus on mining key minerals both within India and abroad, while the second, Singareni Green Energy Limited (SEL), will take up renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power plants, pumped storage projects, and battery energy storage systems (BES).

Singareni has already written to the Telangana government seeking permission to set up these two new entities. The company stated that once approved, both will be listed on stock exchanges to attract domestic and foreign investments.

The company pointed out that private players in the renewable sector are successfully raising funds by developing 100–200 MW solar and wind projects and selling their shares. Singareni has already commissioned 250 MW of solar power plants, and another 260 MW capacity is under construction. It also plans to establish 500 MW of pumped storage projects and 200 MW battery systems in the coming years.