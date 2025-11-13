Singareni Seeks Approval To Form Two Listed Companies; Plans Rs 40,000 Crore Investment In 5 Years
The company has proposed two new listed companies: Singareni Global Limited and Singareni Green Energy Limited.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), which began its journey from underground coal mining, is eyeing major expansion of footprint to the international level with a massive Rs 40,000 crore investment in the next five years.
It has been understood that the company’s Board of Directors has recently approved the proposal to establish two new listed companies, marking a significant shift in its growth strategy.
The first, Singareni Global Limited (SGL), will focus on mining key minerals both within India and abroad, while the second, Singareni Green Energy Limited (SEL), will take up renewable energy projects, including solar and wind power plants, pumped storage projects, and battery energy storage systems (BES).
Singareni has already written to the Telangana government seeking permission to set up these two new entities. The company stated that once approved, both will be listed on stock exchanges to attract domestic and foreign investments.
The company pointed out that private players in the renewable sector are successfully raising funds by developing 100–200 MW solar and wind projects and selling their shares. Singareni has already commissioned 250 MW of solar power plants, and another 260 MW capacity is under construction. It also plans to establish 500 MW of pumped storage projects and 200 MW battery systems in the coming years.
At present, Singareni is earning steady profits from its 1,200 MW thermal power plant at Pegadapalli in Mancherial district. Construction of a new 800 MW thermal unit, with an investment of Rs 10,500 crore, is set to begin soon.
To strengthen its long-term position, the company is planning investments worth Rs 40,000 crore over the next five years, of which up to 70% will be raised through loans. It aims to develop new mining projects for key minerals in other Indian states and abroad.
Singareni has already won the central auction for the exploration of copper and gold deposits in the Devadurga region of Karnataka. In Rajasthan, the state government has allotted 7,000 acres to Singareni in its solar park project. As part of a Telangana–Rajasthan partnership, Singareni plans to develop 1,500–2,000 MW solar power capacity there.
The company has also begun coal mining in the Naini region of Odisha, and is preparing to set up two 800 MW power plants in the state with a total investment of around Rs 20,000 crore.
Singareni CMD N. Balaram said that the move to diversify and globalize operations was crucial for the company’s survival. “With private players entering the coal sector and coal imports rising, competition is increasing. If Singareni continues to rely solely on coal, it will be difficult to sustain operations over the next 30 years. Hence, the board approved the formation of two listed companies to expand into other minerals and energy sectors. Following the directions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, we are preparing to take Singareni to the global stage with investments worth thousands of crores,” Balaram said.
Read More: