ETV Bharat / bharat

Singapore Airlines Appoints Aswin K As India General Manager

Mumbai: Singapore Airlines on Monday said it has appointed Aswin K as the General Manager for India from August 1. He succeeds Sy Yen Chen, who served as General Manager for India for more than five years, and will be based in Mumbai, the airline said in a statement.

In his new role, Aswin will oversee SIA's operations across the country and lead the airline's growth strategy in one of its most important international markets, while strengthening relationships with travel trade partners, customers, and key industry stakeholders, SIA said.

Prior to the present posting, he was serving Singapore Airlines as its General Manager for Italy since 2024.

"India is a market of strategic importance for Singapore Airlines. As demand for international travel continues to grow and the aviation landscape evolves, we remain committed to delivering our award-winning service and world-class products via our extensive global network," said Aswin.