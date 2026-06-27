ETV Bharat / bharat

Sindhi Community Members Annoyed Over Not Getting Receipt For Silver Donated For Ayodhya Ram Temple In 2021

The Sindhi community, which donated 200 units of 1 kg silver bricks, are yet to get receipts for the donation ( ETV Bharat )

Junagadh: There is palpable unrest among Sindhi devotees of Lord Ram over the reported financial scandal that has hit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Community members have been active in the movement for the construction of the Ram temple and had also contributed generously for it.

On January 26, 2021, a large group of businessmen under the aegis of the Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam had arrived at Ayodhya and made a large donation for the construction of the temple, after meeting Champat Rai, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader who served as the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The Sindhi community is learnt to have donated 200 silver bricks (each weighing 1 kg) bearing the image of Jhulelal, the patron deity of the community, to Champat Rai, for the construction of the temple. However, to date, the donors have received no proof or receipt for these silver bricks from the Temple Trust. Following the reports about the alleged financial scam, the donors are now questioning the Trust as well as Champat Rai.

Rai has resigned from his position as General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on moral grounds along with trustee Anil Mishra.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has reportedly uncovered widespread embezzlement of devotees' donations, leading to the arrests of eight temple employees and the resignations of top trust officials. According to reports, the employees allegedly siphoned off cash and valuables directly from the donation boxes and while transporting the donations to the bank.