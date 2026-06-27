Sindhi Community Members Annoyed Over Not Getting Receipt For Silver Donated For Ayodhya Ram Temple In 2021
The Sindhi community donated 200 silver bricks of 1 kg each bearing the image of patron saint Jhulelal for the construction of the temple.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Junagadh: There is palpable unrest among Sindhi devotees of Lord Ram over the reported financial scandal that has hit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. Community members have been active in the movement for the construction of the Ram temple and had also contributed generously for it.
On January 26, 2021, a large group of businessmen under the aegis of the Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam had arrived at Ayodhya and made a large donation for the construction of the temple, after meeting Champat Rai, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader who served as the General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.
The Sindhi community is learnt to have donated 200 silver bricks (each weighing 1 kg) bearing the image of Jhulelal, the patron deity of the community, to Champat Rai, for the construction of the temple. However, to date, the donors have received no proof or receipt for these silver bricks from the Temple Trust. Following the reports about the alleged financial scam, the donors are now questioning the Trust as well as Champat Rai.
Rai has resigned from his position as General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on moral grounds along with trustee Anil Mishra.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe has reportedly uncovered widespread embezzlement of devotees' donations, leading to the arrests of eight temple employees and the resignations of top trust officials. According to reports, the employees allegedly siphoned off cash and valuables directly from the donation boxes and while transporting the donations to the bank.
The SIT is said to have found that staff intentionally blocked closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to evade detection while carrying out the alleged thefts. Reports have also mentioned that the donation counting staff that was earning modest monthly salaries of Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 were found to have made massive real estate purchases including land worth Rs 1.5 crore. Following the preliminary probe, Rs 79.85 lakh in cash was reportedly recovered from the accused who were sent to judicial custody.
The Sindhi community leaders are pointing out that from 2021 till today, neither the Trust nor Champat Rai have provided any written proof, receipt or document to the Vishwa Sindhi Seva Sangam or the donors causing considerable resentment within the Sindhi community.
A prominent businessman from the community in Junagadh, Kalubhai Sukhwani was among those who had traveled to Ayodhya in 2021. He told ETV Bharat, “On January 25, 2021, we met Champat Rai and presented him with 200 silver bricks. He said he would send the proof of receipt later after verification. However, from January 26, 2021, to June 27, 2026, no proof or receipt has been provided. This has caused considerable resentment among the donors,” he said.
It is learnt that at that time, the Sindhi Seva Sangam had also expressed its willingness to donate more silver if required for the construction of the temple.
Community leaders say that at that time, 1 kg of silver was worth Rs 72,000-75,000, which is equivalent to around Rs 2,00,000 today. They say that the lack of accounting or proof for such a large and valuable donation has angered the donors.
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