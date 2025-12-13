ETV Bharat / bharat

'Sincerely Apologise To Lionel Messi': Mamata Orders Probe Over Mismanagement At Kolkata Event

Angry fans on the field as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday ( ANI )

Kolkata: Stating that she was shocked and deeply disturbed by the "mismanagement" at the Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the incident. Banerjee said she was on the way to the Salt Lake stadium to attend the event, along with thousands of fans, who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the football icon.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she said in a post on X.

"I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members," she added.