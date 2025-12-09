ETV Bharat / bharat

Born Blind, Abandoned By Father — Assam’s Simu Das Powers India To World Cup Glory

Nagaon: She was born blind. Her home - a mud house- stands on borrowed land in Kothiatoli village of Nagaon, Assam. The girl, who is bereft of her father’s love, has a mother who works tirelessly as a housemaid and a differently-abled brother.

Simu Das, the new cricketing icon, who has powered India to a stunning victory with a stellar performance in the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup held recently in Colombo, Sri Lanka, is basking in the glory of her newfound fame.

A wave of emotion swept through Nagaon’s Kachari Gaon village. A group of village youths approached Simu’s mother at a village crossroad even as she was returning home after a day’s gruelling work. That particular evening of November 23 was unlike any other as the young men and women held Anju close and shouted: “Aunty, you have to give us a party. Your daughter has won us the World Cup.”

Anju Das, Simu’s mother have single handedly brought up two kids with firm resolve. For her, it was a moment of reckoning that a mother’s dedication and strength has ultimately brought success and glory to the poor family.

Tears rolled down Anju’s cheeks even as she reflected on her daughter, born without sight and without a father’s love and one who had lifted India to a world title.

Simu scored 86 runs and picked up a vital wicket in the final against Nepal. She was adjudged ‘Player of the Match.’ Her incredible feat earned India national pride as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated her. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for Simu Das.

Since childhood, Simu never knew the warmth of being called “daughter” by her father. Mother Anju filled both roles, raising two children alone with whatever she earned from dishwashing and cooking in others’ homes.

Born on 11 February 2001, Simu’s early life was shaped by her mother who, following the advice of a teacher from Kathiatoli, sent her young daughter away to study—believing education was her only escape from poverty.

In Guwahati, Simu studied at Jyoti Niketan Blind School in Satgaon, later moving to Montfort School for the Visually Impaired, where she found guidance and support from one of the Sisters. She completed her graduation from Satyawati College for the Visually Impaired in Delhi and is currently pursuing her post-graduation.