26-Year-Old Simran Bala Of J-K To Lead All Male CRPF Unit On Republic Day

Hyderabad: As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day, one moment at the grand parade on Kartavya Path is set to make history. Assistant Commandant Simran Bala, 26, will become the first woman officer to lead an all-male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at the Republic Day Parade on January 26 in New Delhi.

Simran will lead more than 140 male personnel during the ceremonial march, a rare and powerful milestone for the country's largest paramilitary force and for women in uniform across India.

Hailing from the border town of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, Simran cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination in 2023.

Simran was also the only woman from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify that year, instantly becoming a role model for young aspirants from the region. She had secured an All India Rank of 82 among 151 candidates who qualified for UPSC CAPF.