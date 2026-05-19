ETV Bharat / bharat

Silver Filigree Artisans In Cuttack Hit Hard After Curbs On Import Of White Metal

Cuttack: Vijay Kumar Dey, a craftsman who has been doing the proud work of making the crowns for Goddess Durga, is a worried man these days. He fears job losses after the Central government placed the imports of silver bars with 99.9% ⁠purity and other semi-finished products in a restricted category while also increasing the import duties on white metal from 6 to 15 per cent.

The government has said that these measures were aimed at preventing a drop in the price of the rupee against the dollar, but this has left the artisans worried. Orders for making the crowns, ornaments and the grand 'Chandi Medha' (silver tableau) are not coming through, which has left the craftsmen in distress.

Dey said that many associations involved with the worship of Goddess Durga have also delayed the payments for earlier orders due to the instability in the silver prices. “Dussehra is only four months away. If we don’t get silver, the work of making the crowns will not be completed in time. If the situation persists like this, the craftsmen will end up sitting idle. We were affected by the gas shortages earlier, and the increase in the price of silver has only compounded the problem,” he said.