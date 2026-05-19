Silver Filigree Artisans In Cuttack Hit Hard After Curbs On Import Of White Metal
Silver filigree artisans in Cuttack are struggling after imports of silver bars and products were restricted by the Centre, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Cuttack: Vijay Kumar Dey, a craftsman who has been doing the proud work of making the crowns for Goddess Durga, is a worried man these days. He fears job losses after the Central government placed the imports of silver bars with 99.9% purity and other semi-finished products in a restricted category while also increasing the import duties on white metal from 6 to 15 per cent.
The government has said that these measures were aimed at preventing a drop in the price of the rupee against the dollar, but this has left the artisans worried. Orders for making the crowns, ornaments and the grand 'Chandi Medha' (silver tableau) are not coming through, which has left the craftsmen in distress.
Dey said that many associations involved with the worship of Goddess Durga have also delayed the payments for earlier orders due to the instability in the silver prices. “Dussehra is only four months away. If we don’t get silver, the work of making the crowns will not be completed in time. If the situation persists like this, the craftsmen will end up sitting idle. We were affected by the gas shortages earlier, and the increase in the price of silver has only compounded the problem,” he said.
Jogendra Prusti, another artisan, said that he has been working as a Tarakasi (silver filigree) artisan for many years, and even during the COVID pandemic, the situation was not this bad. “Work was at least getting done during the COVID period. But the situation is bleak now. A lot of orders were being received at the showroom, which has now stopped. If the situation continues like this, we will be forced to do other business,” said Prusti.
Due to the restrictions on the import of silver, artisans said that it would be difficult for them to eke out a living. Some said that they would be forced to look for other means of employment. Silver filigree artisans said the committees handling the arrangements of worship of Goddess Durga are not showing interest in getting the crowns made.
Arkhita Sahu, an artisan, said that he was not sure what the silver filigree artisans would do if the situation persisted like this. “What will the artisans do now? How will we run the family ?,” he asked. Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Samiti president Devendra Sahu said that due to the restrictions on the import of silver, the orders are not coming through, and a hike in the price of the white metal has come as a major setback.
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