Silkyara Tunnel In Uttarkashi, Where 41 Workers Were Trapped After 2023 Landslide, To Open Early 2027

Uttarkashi: If all goes well, the much-discussed 4.5 km-long, all-weather Silkyara road tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi will be opened to traffic by early 2027. Approximately 90 per cent of the civil work in the tunnel has been completed. Electrical work is now also being carried out.

According to DPM Sriram of Navayuga Engineering Company that is carrying out the project, said work on construction of the tunnel is progressing rapidly, and traffic will begin operating in the tunnel by January-February 2027. This will reduce the distance to Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines and provide relief to travelers from traffic congestion at Radi Top.

The tunnel is being constructed by NHIDCL on the Yamunotri Highway at a cost of Rs 1,384 crore. When opened, it will facilitate the Char Dham Yatra by reducing the distance between the Ganga and Yamuna valleys. The tunnel gained international attention, when one of its sections suddenly collapsed on the morning of Diwali, November 12, 2023. This trapped 41 workers inside, and their rescue took 17 days.