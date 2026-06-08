ETV Bharat / bharat

Silkyara And Dharali Disaster Management Operations Showcased At Puri BRICS Meet

Dehradun: The disaster management operations at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi and Dharali were showcased at the recent BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group’s meeting in Puri in Odisha. The event saw officials and scientists from 11 countries including Brazil, Russia and China participating.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) Commander Arpan Yaduvanshi shared the details of the 17-day operation that was carried out to evacuate 41 labourers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel. He also elaborated on the relief and rescue operation in Dharali following a catastrophic flash flood and massive debris flow that struck Dharali village on August 5 last year burying multistorey hotels, homestays and homes under 30-40 metres of sludge.

Officials and experts appreciated the early warning system, coordination of agencies and the SDRF's quick response in such circumstances.

The Silkyara tunnel rescue stands out as one of the most difficult rescue operations carried out over a period of 17 days where 41 trapped construction workers were safely evacuated after a section of the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot tunnel caved in due to a landslide.

It was on November 12, 2023, that the roof of the 4.5 km tunnel on the Brahmakal-Yamunotri highway collapsed blocking about a 60-metre stretch of the passage. Those trapped inside clung to the hope for survival in the dark by rationing trickling water and supplies with them while communicating with those outside with the help of walkie-talkies.