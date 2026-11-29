ETV Bharat / bharat

Silk Reelers Of Bengal's Malda Face Severe Operational Challenges Amid Cocoon Shortage

High-quality 'F-One' variety cocoons produced in the district are being diverted to Karnataka through middlemen. ( ETV Bharat )

Malda: The diversion of locally produced silkworm cocoons in West Bengal's Malda to South India to be further exported to China has put the livelihoods of local traders and reeles at risk, and silk-reeling units are facing severe operational challenges due to a shortage of raw materials.

There are growing concerns that if this trade — driven by middlemen — is not halted immediately, the silk-reeling industry of Malda could face a major crisis in the near future. Considering this, local silk producers have urged the state government's intervention.

While silkworm cocoons are produced in various parts of the country, southern states have traditionally relied on Malda's skilled reelers to process them into yarn. Historically, cocoons were brought to the district — primarily from Karnataka —where local artisans would reel them into yarn, which was then sent back to South India. However, the situation has now reversed, as high-quality 'F-One' variety cocoons produced in the district are being diverted to Karnataka through middlemen. These cocoons are then processed into specialised sheets and exported to China. Silk reelers and yarn producers allege that certain middlemen in the district are orchestrating this to secure higher profits. Mohammad Abu Bakkar Sheikh, a silk trader from Baliadanga in Kaliachak, recently shipped a consignment of cocoons to Bengaluru. "This season, I have already sent two truckloads of cocoons, weighing 11,000 kg, to Bengaluru. These cocoons will be processed into sheets, which will subsequently be exported to China," he said. Elaborating on why cocoons are exported, he said silk prices in Malda are lower than in Bengaluru, where prices have risen due to exports to China. Southern states have traditionally relied on Malda's skilled reelers to process them into yarn. (ETV Bharat)