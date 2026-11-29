Silk Reelers Of Bengal's Malda Face Severe Operational Challenges Amid Cocoon Shortage
There are growing concerns that if the raw material export to South India is not halted immediately, the silk-reeling industry could face a major crisis.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Malda: The diversion of locally produced silkworm cocoons in West Bengal's Malda to South India to be further exported to China has put the livelihoods of local traders and reeles at risk, and silk-reeling units are facing severe operational challenges due to a shortage of raw materials.
There are growing concerns that if this trade — driven by middlemen — is not halted immediately, the silk-reeling industry of Malda could face a major crisis in the near future. Considering this, local silk producers have urged the state government's intervention.
While silkworm cocoons are produced in various parts of the country, southern states have traditionally relied on Malda's skilled reelers to process them into yarn. Historically, cocoons were brought to the district — primarily from Karnataka —where local artisans would reel them into yarn, which was then sent back to South India.
However, the situation has now reversed, as high-quality 'F-One' variety cocoons produced in the district are being diverted to Karnataka through middlemen. These cocoons are then processed into specialised sheets and exported to China. Silk reelers and yarn producers allege that certain middlemen in the district are orchestrating this to secure higher profits.
Mohammad Abu Bakkar Sheikh, a silk trader from Baliadanga in Kaliachak, recently shipped a consignment of cocoons to Bengaluru. "This season, I have already sent two truckloads of cocoons, weighing 11,000 kg, to Bengaluru. These cocoons will be processed into sheets, which will subsequently be exported to China," he said.
Elaborating on why cocoons are exported, he said silk prices in Malda are lower than in Bengaluru, where prices have risen due to exports to China.
"There is no question of sericulturists suffering a loss due to this. Here, the cocoons are not being processed into yarn. Moreover, the monsoon has caused extensive damage to sericulture this season. To protect farmers, we decided to export the cocoons to Bengaluru. This has actually benefited the farmers rather than causing them any loss," Bakkar said.
However, Shahjahan Sheikh, a resident of Shershahi village in Kaliachak — who works as a silk reeler claims that the outflow of the district's cocoons is causing them losses. "For several seasons now, the local cocoons have been sent to South India. Due to unseasonal rain and overcast weather, the production of cocoons has dropped significantly in this season," he said.
He further alleged that because the district's cocoons are being sent elsewhere, they are unable to obtain the cocoons needed to produce yarn. "Due to this shortage, I haven't been able to operate my reeling machines at all. If this continues, we will have no choice but to shut down our units. Only intervention by the state government can change the situation," he added.
The traders state quite clearly that they are here for business and will sell the cocoons wherever they get the best price.
Meanwhile, an official from the district sericulture department said the administration has no role in this matter. "Our mandate concerns silk production, and we ensure that farmers receive a fair price for the cocoons they produce. However, it is not our responsibility to monitor who sells these cocoons or where they are sold. We have no authority to intervene. Therefore, there is nothing we can do," he said.
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