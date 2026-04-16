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'Silent Voters For Years Will Now Prepare Policies': Shambhavi Choudhary Backs Women's Bill

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the difference between women's development and women-led development through the women's bill that ensures reservation of 33 percent seats for them in the Parliament. It is now time for women-led development, she said.

"This bill is not merely a piece of paper but an honour to women's struggle and 'matrishakti'," Shambhavi said in Lok Sabha on Thursday referring to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026, which was tabled along with the Delimitation Bill 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026.

"Through triple talak and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', the government delivered social justice. Ujjwala Yojana, 'Drone Didi' and 'Jeevika Didi', brought in economic justice. Now, this bill has delivered political justice," Shambhavi said.

The Bihar MP said that India can't be stopped from becoming a superpower because now the policies that are developed will have contribution of 50 percent of the population.