'Silent Voters For Years Will Now Prepare Policies': Shambhavi Choudhary Backs Women's Bill
Shambhavi Choudhary says the government has delivered social and economic justice through its various schemes and the women's bill ensures political justice.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the difference between women's development and women-led development through the women's bill that ensures reservation of 33 percent seats for them in the Parliament. It is now time for women-led development, she said.
"This bill is not merely a piece of paper but an honour to women's struggle and 'matrishakti'," Shambhavi said in Lok Sabha on Thursday referring to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2026, which was tabled along with the Delimitation Bill 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026.
"Through triple talak and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', the government delivered social justice. Ujjwala Yojana, 'Drone Didi' and 'Jeevika Didi', brought in economic justice. Now, this bill has delivered political justice," Shambhavi said.
The Bihar MP said that India can't be stopped from becoming a superpower because now the policies that are developed will have contribution of 50 percent of the population.
She said that Bihar is the first state to implement 50 percent reservation for women, leading to the creation of leaders at the village level. In 2006 panchayati raj and 2007 urban level local bodies, 50 percent seats were reserved for women, she added.
She alleged that the Opposition may have had a women PM but had not done anything for women's development and repeatedly stalled the women's reservation bill. Under the guise of delimitation, opposition is actually trying to stop women's empowerment, she alleged.
"Women don't need sympathy but need respect and equal opportunity. Our mothers had been called 'silent voters' for years but now the time has come for them to determine policies," the MP said.
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