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Sikkim MP Urges Gadkari To Fast-Track Solution To NH-10 Landslide-Prone Stretch

The Sikkim MP submitted a memorandum about the repeated landslides that frequently disrupt traffic on the highway.

Sikkim MP Urges Gadkari To Fast-Track Solution To NH-10 Landslide-Prone Stretch
File photo of Sikkim's MP Indra Hang Subba (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Gangtok: Sikkim's MP Indra Hang Subba on Monday urged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite a permanent solution to the recurring landslides on NH-10, describing the road as the state's lifeline.

During a meeting with Gadkari at Parliament House in New Delhi, Subba submitted a memorandum about the repeated landslides that frequently disrupt traffic on the highway, affecting the supply of essential commodities, tourism, trade and the daily lives of people.

The MP called for a comprehensive geotechnical investigation of the vulnerable stretch and proposed the construction of tunnels, according to a statement issued by his office.

He said repeated slope stabilisation measures have failed to prevent landslides in the area.

A tunnel-based alternative would ensure safer all-weather connectivity, minimise monsoon-related disruptions and enhance the long-term resilience of NH-10, he added.

Subba also urged Gadkari to engage experts to identify the most suitable engineering solution and ensure its timely implementation.

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TAGGED:

NITIN GADKARI
LANDSLIDE PRONE STRETCH
SIKKIM
MEMORANDUM ABOUT SIKKIM LANDSLIDES
INDRA HANG SUBBA

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