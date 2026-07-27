Sikkim MP Urges Gadkari To Fast-Track Solution To NH-10 Landslide-Prone Stretch
The Sikkim MP submitted a memorandum about the repeated landslides that frequently disrupt traffic on the highway.
By PTI
Published : July 27, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Gangtok: Sikkim's MP Indra Hang Subba on Monday urged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite a permanent solution to the recurring landslides on NH-10, describing the road as the state's lifeline.
During a meeting with Gadkari at Parliament House in New Delhi, Subba submitted a memorandum about the repeated landslides that frequently disrupt traffic on the highway, affecting the supply of essential commodities, tourism, trade and the daily lives of people.
The MP called for a comprehensive geotechnical investigation of the vulnerable stretch and proposed the construction of tunnels, according to a statement issued by his office.
He said repeated slope stabilisation measures have failed to prevent landslides in the area.
A tunnel-based alternative would ensure safer all-weather connectivity, minimise monsoon-related disruptions and enhance the long-term resilience of NH-10, he added.
Subba also urged Gadkari to engage experts to identify the most suitable engineering solution and ensure its timely implementation.
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