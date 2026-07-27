ETV Bharat / bharat

Sikkim MP Urges Gadkari To Fast-Track Solution To NH-10 Landslide-Prone Stretch

Gangtok: Sikkim's MP Indra Hang Subba on Monday urged Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to expedite a permanent solution to the recurring landslides on NH-10, describing the road as the state's lifeline.

During a meeting with Gadkari at Parliament House in New Delhi, Subba submitted a memorandum about the repeated landslides that frequently disrupt traffic on the highway, affecting the supply of essential commodities, tourism, trade and the daily lives of people.

The MP called for a comprehensive geotechnical investigation of the vulnerable stretch and proposed the construction of tunnels, according to a statement issued by his office.

He said repeated slope stabilisation measures have failed to prevent landslides in the area.