ETV Bharat / bharat

Sikkim Is India's 'Ashtalaxmi', Centre Committed To 'Act East, Act Fast': PM Modi

Gangtok: Congratulating the people of Sikkim on the 50 years of statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the entire Northeast, including Sikkim, is India's 'Ashtalaxmi' and the government resolved to 'Act East, Act Fast'.

"The government is committed to augmenting Sikkim's infrastructure, including building an expressway from West Bengal's Bagdogra, and a ring road in Gangtok to increase tourist inflow," he said at the concluding ceremony of the statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

He also said that ropeway and skyways projects are on the anvil for the state, while an expressway would be built in Nathula to ensure more tourist inflow. "The northeast, including Sikkim, is India's 'Ashtalakshmi'. The government is resolved to Act East, Act Fast," Modi added.

Hailing the people of Sikkim, he said the peace, feelings and spiritual bliss people get here are of immense importance. "I was in the orchid garden in the morning and kept staring at them, where nature was in abundance," he added.

Exuding confidence that the number of tourists to the Himlayan state will break all records, he appealed to the people around the world to come here and enjoy the serene atmosphere.

Requesting media people to broadcast the ceremony as much as they can, Modi said in today's world, where people are divided over caste, language and regionalism, Sikkim has shown a real-life example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

Regretting that he could not make it to Sikkim last time due to inclement weather, Modi said this time he is happier as the wish had finally been fulfilled with this auspicious ceremony.

He said that from the interaction with people from Sikkim who excelled in different walks of life, he had learnt a lot of things. "The journey of Sikkim is that of human values, taking along tradition and progress. I congratulate those who have helped Sikkim progress thus far," he said.

He took the opportunity to take potshots at successive Congress governments, accusing them of keeping Sikkim's development projects on the back burner.