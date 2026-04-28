Sikkim Is India's 'Ashtalaxmi', Centre Committed To 'Act East, Act Fast': PM Modi
Exuding confidence that the number of tourists will break all records, he appealed to the people to visit the Himalayan state and enjoy its atmosphere.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST
Gangtok: Congratulating the people of Sikkim on the 50 years of statehood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the entire Northeast, including Sikkim, is India's 'Ashtalaxmi' and the government resolved to 'Act East, Act Fast'.
"The government is committed to augmenting Sikkim's infrastructure, including building an expressway from West Bengal's Bagdogra, and a ring road in Gangtok to increase tourist inflow," he said at the concluding ceremony of the statehood celebrations at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.
He also said that ropeway and skyways projects are on the anvil for the state, while an expressway would be built in Nathula to ensure more tourist inflow. "The northeast, including Sikkim, is India's 'Ashtalakshmi'. The government is resolved to Act East, Act Fast," Modi added.
Hailing the people of Sikkim, he said the peace, feelings and spiritual bliss people get here are of immense importance. "I was in the orchid garden in the morning and kept staring at them, where nature was in abundance," he added.
Exuding confidence that the number of tourists to the Himlayan state will break all records, he appealed to the people around the world to come here and enjoy the serene atmosphere.
Requesting media people to broadcast the ceremony as much as they can, Modi said in today's world, where people are divided over caste, language and regionalism, Sikkim has shown a real-life example of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.
Regretting that he could not make it to Sikkim last time due to inclement weather, Modi said this time he is happier as the wish had finally been fulfilled with this auspicious ceremony.
He said that from the interaction with people from Sikkim who excelled in different walks of life, he had learnt a lot of things. "The journey of Sikkim is that of human values, taking along tradition and progress. I congratulate those who have helped Sikkim progress thus far," he said.
He took the opportunity to take potshots at successive Congress governments, accusing them of keeping Sikkim's development projects on the back burner.
Lauding the tourism economy of Sikkim, he said, although the state constitues 1% of the total land of the country, it has 25% floral diversity and bird species. "Many people's livelihoods are linked to the tourism economy. Hence, the Centre is focusing on boosting infrastructure for boosting tourist footfalls."
He said work to expand the border experience is being undertaken in Nathu La and Namli. "I request everyone to spend 5% of their total tourism expenditure on local products and foods so that the 'Vocal For Local' gets a boost," he added.
Speaking during the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th Year of Statehood celebrations. Known for its serenity and enterprise, the state has seen rapid progress. https://t.co/hFUftLcfk7— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2026
Modi said 1,000 homestays are being developed to boost eco tourism, and several steps are being taken towards promoting adventure tourism.
Hailing the contribution of Sikkim in the fields of sports, he said the state sports academy has been rejuvenated, and events like the Sikkim Premier League are being promoted to churn out more sports persons.
"The Congress neglected health services in Sikkim. The current government is committed to augmenting health infrastructure and providing quality and affordable service to people," the PM added.
In the health sector, he said Sikkim has about 200 functional Arogya Mandirs, for district hospitals, wellness centres and territorial hospitals. "The opening of the Sowa Ringpa Hospital will further boost the health sector of Sikkim," Modi added.
Affordable treatment has been a commitment of the Centre. "We had offered Ayushman cards to the poor for free treatment. Now the facility has been extended to people above 70. Medicines at cheap rates have been made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he said.
Modi said the world is talking about a sustainable lifestyle, focusing on clean energy and prioritising organic food. "I am happy that the Northeast and Sikkim are a big hub of all these futurist effort. Sikkim had declared it an organic state back in 2016. The medicinal plants grown here are also supporting the local livelihood," he added.
He said Sikkim has great potential in clean energy, which must be utilised in a greater way. "It's the habit of the people of Sikkim to conserve nature. When the 'A Tree Is Like Mother' campaign was started, Sikkim took it to the next level. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is inspiring people to take the Mero Rukh Mera Santati campaign forward, in which 108 saplings are planted after a child is born. This is an inspiration to the entire world," he added.
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