ETV Bharat / bharat

Sikh Pilgrims Leave For Pakistan To Celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birth Anniversary, First Crossing After Operation Sindoor

Earlier, the government had restricted travel to Pakistan due to security reasons. However, following a special appeal by the SGPC, permission was finally granted. SGPC President said this pilgrimage, organised on the occasion of Prakash Purab, represents "the spiritual unity of the Sikh community" and serves as a reminder of Guru Nanak's teachings of peace and harmony. He urged the devotees to pray for the progress of all nations and for world peace during their visit.

According to SGPC, a total of 2,184 pilgrims were initially approved for the yatra. Out of these, 1,802 devotees applied for visas and 1,796 visas were granted by the Centre. SGPC officials expressed gratitude to the Centre for approving the majority of the applications, saying it fulfilled the long-standing desire of many Sikhs to visit the Guru Dhams in Pakistan.

The group will visit several sacred Sikh shrines, including Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and other historic Gurudwaras like Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur and Gurudwara Sacha sauda. The pilgrims will stay in Pakistan until November 13.

Amritsar: A group of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims has been allowed to travel from India to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border to attend the birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on November 5. Officials said that the group, led by Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, departed from the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) office in Amritsar with great enthusiasm and chants of ' Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' .

Before departing, Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj addressed the gathering, saying, "Even though the government has issued visas, the Kartarpur Sahib corridor has not been fully reopened yet. This corridor is not just a route for travel; it is a bridge that connects hearts." He expressed hope that the Centre would soon open the corridor completely and allow travel using Aadhaar cards instead of passports, so that more devotees can easily visit the Guru Ghars in Pakistan.

Sikh Pilgrims Leave For Pakistan To Celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birth Anniversary (AFP)

Giani Kuldeep Singh also highlighted Guru Nanak Dev Ji's three guiding principles, 'Kirat Karo' (earn an honest living), 'Naam Japo' (remember God's name), and 'Vand Chhako' (share with others). He said these principles form the foundation of Guru's Langar, a tradition that continues to promote equality, service, and compassion in society.

There was an atmosphere of celebration and devotion at the SGPC office as the pilgrims were seen carrying saffron flags and chanting prayers before leaving. Many devotees shared their excitement and gratitude for this opportunity.

One pilgrim said, "We feel very fortunate to visit the holy shrines of Guru Nanak Ji. Our families are overjoyed, and we thank god for blessing us with this chance." Another devotee said, "This is our first visit to Pakistan. Our visa was rejected twice before, but this time Guru Sahib's grace is upon us. We pray that in the future, more Sikhs will get to visit these sacred places without any obstacles."

However, the departure also had a few challenges. Some pilgrims who had valid visas were stopped from crossing the border. SGPC member Pratap Singh said that if devotees have visas and are still being prevented from travelling, this raises questions about administrative coordination. "The matter should be investigated and the affected pilgrims should be allowed to join the yatra soon," Singh said.

The officials said that the SGPC has made full arrangements for the pilgrims' stay, including accommodation, food, and security in coordination with authorities in Pakistan. During the yatra, the devotees will take part in Ardas (prayers) and Kirtan ceremonies at various Gurudwaras, celebrating the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.