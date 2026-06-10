ETV Bharat / bharat

Guru Arjun Dev Martyrdom Anniversary: Sikh Group Embarks On Religious Pilgrimage To Pakistan

Sikh pilgrims wave from a bus as they leave for Pakistan to visit various Gurdwaras to commemorate Guru Arjan Dev's martyrdom anniversary. ( ANI photo )

New Delhi: A group of Sikh pilgrims has left for Pakistan on Wednesday to visit various gurdwaras to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjun Dev.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has organised visits to the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the Sikh Guru. The Sikh pilgrims left for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border and will return to India by June 20.

Upbeat devotees said that the visit is not only a religious obligation but also an important opportunity to connect with Sikh "history, heritage, and spirituality." The pilgrimage was marked by enthusiasm among the devotees and their close family members and relatives.

The devotees prayed for the peaceful pilgrimage while expressing jubilation over getting the chance to visit the religious sites of Sikhs in the neighbouring country.