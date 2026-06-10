Guru Arjun Dev Martyrdom Anniversary: Sikh Group Embarks On Religious Pilgrimage To Pakistan
A group of Sikh pilgrims commenced the religious pilgrimage to various Gurdwaras to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the fifth Sikh guru Guru Arjun Dev.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
New Delhi: A group of Sikh pilgrims has left for Pakistan on Wednesday to visit various gurdwaras to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the fifth Sikh guru, Guru Arjun Dev.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has organised visits to the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the Sikh Guru. The Sikh pilgrims left for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border and will return to India by June 20.
Upbeat devotees said that the visit is not only a religious obligation but also an important opportunity to connect with Sikh "history, heritage, and spirituality." The pilgrimage was marked by enthusiasm among the devotees and their close family members and relatives.
The devotees prayed for the peaceful pilgrimage while expressing jubilation over getting the chance to visit the religious sites of Sikhs in the neighbouring country.
The pilgrims said that it was the dream of their life to visit the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev and other religious places in Pakistan.
Major Singh, a devotee from Moga district, said that he is visiting the holy places for the first time and his entire family is happy and excited about the journey. "I got a visa for ten days and am visiting on this pilgrimage for the first time," said Singh.
Another pilgrim, Lakhvinder Singh Lakha Salempuri, said that his prayers to visit various gurdwaras are going to be fulfilled today. "The procession will first reach Nankana Sahib, after which it will participate in the functions related to the martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Arjun Dev Ji," he said.
The group of pilgrims is led by SGPC member Bhupinder Singh Bhalwan. The SGPC had sent the passports of 561 pilgrims for visas, out of which 541 were cleared for travel by the Pakistan High Commission while the applications of 20 pilgrims were rejected.
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