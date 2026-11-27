ETV Bharat / bharat

Missing Sikh Pilgrim From Punjab Found Safe In Pakistan, Says Family

Sikh pilgrims queue as they head to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border ahead of the 557th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, in Attari, Amritsar district, Punjab, Sunday ( PTI )

Amritsar : Amid reports of the disappearance of three members of the group of Indian Sikh pilgrims who had gone to Pakistan, one of them has contacted his family in Amritsar, his son said on Thursday.

A group of 1,822 Sikh pilgrims had departed for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border on Sunday to visit the historical gurdwaras on the occasion of the Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak. The pilgrims departed from the Teja Singh Samundari Hall in Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) headquarters in Amritsar.

The Indian Sikh pilgrims who had reached Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan were supposed to be taken to Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal after celebrating the Gurpurab. But while leaving Sri Nankana Sahib for Sri Panja Sahib, three Sikh pilgrims were found missing from the buses of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Charanjit Singh, son of Bikramjit Singh, one of the pilgrims who was reported missing speaking to media (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media, Charanjit Singh, son of Bikramjit Singh, one of the pilgrims who was reported missing, said his father is completely safe and is present at the Gurdwara Sahib in Pakistan along with the jatha. "We had a phone conversation with my father some time ago. My father has a mobile phone with an Indian number and is in constant contact with his family through Wi-Fi. Therefore, there is no truth in the news being spread about his disappearance," he said.

"Like every year, this time too my father has gone to Pakistan with the SGPC jatha to visit the shrines and will return safely with the jatha. Such misleading news has been deliberately spread by some mischievous element,“ he added. Charanjit Singh, hailing from Tej Nagar Chowk area, appealed to the people to "not spread such news without any confirmation and to verify the veracity of any information before sharing it."