ETV Bharat / bharat

'Significant Milestone': Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express Makes First Stop At Reasi Station

Jammu: The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express made its first-ever halt at Reasi railway station on Wednesday, marking a new addition to the train’s route and improved connectivity for passengers in the region.

The Vande Bharat Express previously had only one stop at Banihal between Katra and Srinagar, but starting Wednesday, the train will make a halt at Reasi for two minutes. To mark the occasion, the Jammu division of Northern Railway organised a function at Reasi station, where local MLA Kuldeep Raj Dubey, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal, and other officials welcomed the train and flagged it off for its onward journey.

Giving details, Singhal said that in a significant milestone for the people of Reasi district, the Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express stopped for the first time at Reasi Railway Station on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in rail connectivity in the Valley.

The train will depart from Katra railway station at 08:10 am and will arrive at Reasi railway station at 08:28 am. It will then continue its journey towards Srinagar. Similarly, train number 26402 will return to Reasi railway station at 4:34 pm.