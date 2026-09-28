ETV Bharat / bharat

Signal And Telecommunications Department Of Railways Threatens ‘Tool Down’ Stir

The proposed action could have a direct impact on train operations, particularly in the event of a failure in the signalling system. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Train services across the Indian Railways network could face operational disruptions if employees of the Signal and Telecommunications (S&T) department go ahead with their proposed "tool down" agitation during split hours over their pending demands.

The S&T employees have decided to hold proposed “tool down” strike on November 5, if the railway administration does not take a final decision on issues, including risk and hardship allowance, alleged violation of the Hours of Employment and Period of Rest Rules (HOER), 2005, and the stoppage and splitting of duty rosters, among other concerns.

The proposed action could have a direct impact on train operations, particularly in the event of a failure in the signalling system. Under normal circumstances, S&T personnel attend to such failures and restore the system to ensure the safe and regulated movement of trains. In case of a “tool down” by the staff, any signalling failure during the period could require railway authorities to manage train movements through prescribed manual procedures until the system is restored.

Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, "We had submitted a letter to the Railway Board earlier this year, raising our concerns, but no response has been received so far. We will now send a final letter to the Railway Board. If the Railway Board does not take any action on our demands, we will hold a ‘tool down’ protest across the railway network.”

Asked about the possible impact of the move on train operations, Prakash said that the impact would be felt at locations where changes in operations are required. In such situations, train operations may have to be handled manually. If the relevant signalling system remains affected for two hours, trains would have to be operated manually for those two hours.