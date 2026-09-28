Signal And Telecommunications Department Of Railways Threatens ‘Tool Down’ Stir
The S&T employees have decided to hold ‘tool down’ agitation on November 5, if the railway administration does not take a decision on their demands.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Train services across the Indian Railways network could face operational disruptions if employees of the Signal and Telecommunications (S&T) department go ahead with their proposed "tool down" agitation during split hours over their pending demands.
The S&T employees have decided to hold proposed “tool down” strike on November 5, if the railway administration does not take a final decision on issues, including risk and hardship allowance, alleged violation of the Hours of Employment and Period of Rest Rules (HOER), 2005, and the stoppage and splitting of duty rosters, among other concerns.
The proposed action could have a direct impact on train operations, particularly in the event of a failure in the signalling system. Under normal circumstances, S&T personnel attend to such failures and restore the system to ensure the safe and regulated movement of trains. In case of a “tool down” by the staff, any signalling failure during the period could require railway authorities to manage train movements through prescribed manual procedures until the system is restored.
Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union, told ETV Bharat, "We had submitted a letter to the Railway Board earlier this year, raising our concerns, but no response has been received so far. We will now send a final letter to the Railway Board. If the Railway Board does not take any action on our demands, we will hold a ‘tool down’ protest across the railway network.”
Asked about the possible impact of the move on train operations, Prakash said that the impact would be felt at locations where changes in operations are required. In such situations, train operations may have to be handled manually. If the relevant signalling system remains affected for two hours, trains would have to be operated manually for those two hours.
"The impact would depend on the locations and the extent of operational changes required. Therefore, the exact impact on train traffic could not be established from the conversation,” he added.
Navin Kumar, national president of IRS&TMU, told ETV Bharat, “The proposed ‘tool down’ would be undertaken during their scheduled break periods. Duration of such breaks may vary, referring to periods of around two to three hours in different situations.”
Demands Of S&T Department
- Risk and Hardship Allowance to S&T staff: Around seven years have passed after the committee was constituted on February 2, 2019, but implementation is yet to be done.
- Violation of HOER 2005: No HOER 2005 (Hours of Employment and Period of Rest Rules, 2005) is being followed in the S&T department. As soon as the signalling equipment fails, the signalling staff receives continuous phone calls. The entire family’s sleep gets disturbed and if there is a delay in attending to the phone then the employee receives a charge sheet or warning letter.
- Stoppage of Split duty Roaster for S&T: All employees of the S&T should be assigned round-the-clock eight-hour shift duties; stop split duty roaster for them.
- Creation of Night Duty Failure Gang: As per Railway Board information, night duty failure gang requires creation of posts and power has been delegated to general manager and DRM for creation of posts.
- High-Speed Standard IV interlocking Allowance: Given to signal and telecom staff just as loco pilots.
- Re-designate ‘Technician Signal’ to ‘Signal Interlocking Manager’ and ‘Technician Telecom’ to ‘Telecommunication Manager’.
Expected effect of tool down protest
This could slow down train operations in the affected section, as trains may have to be regulated manually and additional safety checks and procedures followed before movements are permitted. As a result, passengers could face delays and disruption in train services, depending on the nature and duration of the signalling failure.
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