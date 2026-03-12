Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: SC Grants Bail To Pawan Bishnoi
The apex court granted bail to Pawan Bishnoi and co-accused Jagtar Singh, Moosewala’s neighbour on Thursday.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 12, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Pawan Bishnoi, an accused in the 2022 murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by assailants in May 2022 while travelling in his car in Punjab.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench granted bail to Bishnoi and co-accused Jagtar Singh, Moosewala’s neighbour, who allegedly helped in the reconnaissance of the singer’s residence.
The bench heard submissions from both sides regarding Bishnoi's alleged role in arranging the vehicle used in the crime. Advocate Abhay Kumar represented Bishnoi.
During the hearing, Bishnoi’s counsel argued that the allegation against his client was limited to arranging a vehicle allegedly used in the crime. The bench orally remarked that he would be safer in jail. “It’s for your own safety that you should remain in jail,” observed the bench orally.
Bishnoi’s counsel submitted that he had no connection with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as only their last names match. The state government’s counsel argued that the petitioner received 41 calls from co-accused persons to arrange the vehicle used in the murder. Bishnoi’s counsel said his client’s role is limited and that he has been in jail for close to four years.
It was argued before the bench that several calls were made between the accused and co-accused during the planning of the crime.
The bench questioned the prosecution about how mobile phones were being used from inside prison. “How were mobile phones used in jail? Your jail authorities are also in conspiracy? What’s the stage of trial?” the bench asked.
Pawan Bishnoi, who is alleged to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been accused of being part of a module that provided logistical support and assisted in the execution of the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Also Read
No VIP Treatment: Sidhu Moosewala’s Family Demands Strict Punishment for Anmol Bishnoi