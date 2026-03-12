ETV Bharat / bharat

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: SC Grants Bail To Pawan Bishnoi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Pawan Bishnoi, an accused in the 2022 murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala, 28, was shot dead by assailants in May 2022 while travelling in his car in Punjab.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench granted bail to Bishnoi and co-accused Jagtar Singh, Moosewala’s neighbour, who allegedly helped in the reconnaissance of the singer’s residence.

The bench heard submissions from both sides regarding Bishnoi's alleged role in arranging the vehicle used in the crime. Advocate Abhay Kumar represented Bishnoi.