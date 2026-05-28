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Siddaramaiah Thanks People Of Karnataka In Emotional Post After Resigning As CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a press conference after announcing his resignation, in Bengaluru, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and senior Congress leaders are also seen. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday shared an emotional message thanking the people of Karnataka for their love and support during his tenure as chief minister, after resigning from the post. Siddaramaiah shared on X a photograph of himself standing on a stage with folded hands before a gathering in a gesture of gratitude.

He wrote, “Thank you. Your love. Your trust. My forever strength.” The message appeared on the photograph carrying his signature.

Thanking the people for standing by him during difficult times, Siddaramaiah said in the post: “I bow my head before the people of Karnataka—the lakhs of affectionate hearts who treated me as one among their own, blessed me, encouraged me, corrected me, stood by me in difficult times and held my hand throughout this long journey. Whatever I am today is because of you.”

Stating that the Constitution was his religion and the people his God, Siddaramaiah said his resignation was only from the post of chief minister and not from public life or his commitment to the people.