Amid Talks Of Resignation, Siddaramaiah Seeks Appointment With Karnataka Governor On Thursday
Siddaramaiah's move follows reports of the Congress high command persuading him to step down from the Chief Minister's post.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST|
Updated : May 27, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: Amid talks of his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday morning. This has triggered discussion in political circles that he would submit his resignation to the Governor tomorrow if he gets an appointment.
Siddaramaiah's decision to meet the Governor follows reports of the Congress high command persuading him to step down from the Chief Minister's post as agreed upon immediately after the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.
Siddaramaiah, who completed three years in office on May 20, was summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and was reportedly asked to step down.
Before conveying their decision, Rahul and Kharge held talks with Siddaramaiah for almost four hours, explaining the party's plan for Karnataka with the 2028 Assembly elections in mind.
It is being said that Rahul offered Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha seat and promised him a position on the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Siddaramaiah is expected to be the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 11. With its current strength in the Assembly, Congress can send three members to the Rajya Sabha.
When reporters asked what transpired in his meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said he would talk about it in detail tomorrow.
"I will talk to you about the Delhi meeting tomorrow," Siddaramaiah said after garlanding the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru statue on the occasion of India's first Prime Minister's death anniversary.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is expected to be made the Chief Minister if Siddaramaiah resigns tomorrow, as is being speculated. Shivakumar was also in Delhi when the high command held talks with Siddaramaiah, and he is expected to return to Bengaluru on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has invited all his cabinet colleagues for breakfast on Thursday morning. He is also expected to address a press conference after the breakfast meeting to officially reveal the party high command's decision.
'Talks of Siddaramaiah's resignation are mere speculations'
Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil refuted the talks of Siddaramaiah stepping down from the Chief Minister's post, calling them mere speculations.
"The ongoing talks (about Siddaramaiah's resignation) are just speculation. Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal (AICC General Secretaries) clearly told reporters in Delhi that the meeting between Siddaramaiah and the party high command discussed only the upcoming Rajya Sabha and legislative council elections. So there is no question of Siddaramaiah tendering his resignation," Patil said.
MLAs, Ministers throng CM's residence
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah almost remained confined to his official residence the entire day on Wednesday, except visiting Vidhana Soudha to garland the statue of Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. He even skipped Nehru's death anniversary programme organised at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.
Several Ministers and Congress MLAs visited Siddaramaiah's residence to check if the party high command indeed asked him to step down as the Chief Minister.
Zameer Ahmed Khan, H C Mahadevappa, M C Sudhakar, Santosh Lad, H K Patil, M B Patil, R B Thimmapur, K J George, and K Venkatesh, among the ministers, visited Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, H K Patil said that the ministers visited Siddaramaiah's house to express their concerns over media reports regarding Siddaramaiah's resignation. "We conveyed our concerns and requests. But CM was silent. He did not respond," Patil said.
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