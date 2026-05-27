ETV Bharat / bharat

Amid Talks Of Resignation, Siddaramaiah Seeks Appointment With Karnataka Governor On Thursday

Bengaluru: Amid talks of his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sought an appointment with Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday morning. This has triggered discussion in political circles that he would submit his resignation to the Governor tomorrow if he gets an appointment.

Siddaramaiah's decision to meet the Governor follows reports of the Congress high command persuading him to step down from the Chief Minister's post as agreed upon immediately after the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah, who completed three years in office on May 20, was summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and was reportedly asked to step down.

Before conveying their decision, Rahul and Kharge held talks with Siddaramaiah for almost four hours, explaining the party's plan for Karnataka with the 2028 Assembly elections in mind.

It is being said that Rahul offered Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha seat and promised him a position on the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Siddaramaiah is expected to be the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on June 11. With its current strength in the Assembly, Congress can send three members to the Rajya Sabha.

When reporters asked what transpired in his meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi, Siddaramaiah said he would talk about it in detail tomorrow.

"I will talk to you about the Delhi meeting tomorrow," Siddaramaiah said after garlanding the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru statue on the occasion of India's first Prime Minister's death anniversary.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is expected to be made the Chief Minister if Siddaramaiah resigns tomorrow, as is being speculated. Shivakumar was also in Delhi when the high command held talks with Siddaramaiah, and he is expected to return to Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has invited all his cabinet colleagues for breakfast on Thursday morning. He is also expected to address a press conference after the breakfast meeting to officially reveal the party high command's decision.