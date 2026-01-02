ETV Bharat / bharat

Siddaramaiah Creates History As He Becomes Karnataka’s Longest Serving CM Surpassing Devraj Urs' Record on January 1

Bengaluru: On the New Year day, Siddaramaiah created history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, a distinction so far held by late former Chief Minister Devraj Urs

Devraj Urs, known as the icon of social justice in Karnataka, was Chief Minister for 2,789 days (7 years 6 months) spread over two terms. Siddaramaiah surpassed his record on January 1, 2026. As of Friday (January 2), Siddaramaiah completed 2,791 days in office, as per the official Karnataka gazette notification.

His partymen, however, claim that he would surpass Urs’ record on January 4, considering his date of taking oath as Chief Minister in 2013. He took the oath on May 13, 2013. Sources in the Assembly secretariat claimed the date of appointment is considered while calculating the tenure of the Chief Minister.

But Urs still holds the record for being in office of the Chief Minister for seven and a half years from March 23, 1972, to January 7, 1980, without a break, unlike Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah served a full term from 2013 to 2018 and had to resign as Congress lost the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls. He became the Chief Minister for the second time in May 2023.

Hailing from backward communities, Urs and Siddaramaiah managed to hold on to the Chief Minister's post for the longest period in a state where Vokkaligas and Lingayats dominate its political landscape, is in itself a remarkable achievement. Both these communities produced 16 Chief Ministers between them till now.

Both Siddaramaiah and Urs effectively and cleverly exploited the combination of backward classes, Dalits and minorities, not only to overcome the dominance of Vokkaligas and Lingayats but also to remain in power for a longer time. Of the two, Siddaramaiah used these groups in a more organised way by bringing them under the 'Ahinda' (a short form of minorities, backwards and dalits) banner besides being their posterboy for the past two decades. Ahinda was both a weapon for him to silence his political opponents and a spring-board to pull him up whenever he found himself politically low.

File - Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee leaders, protest against the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from rural employment guarantee sheme in Bengaluru (IANS)

"His success lies in bringing together these groups that constitute over 50% of the state's electorate and holding on to them firmly. It helped him emerge as a strong leader," says Ananthram, a political analyst.

K Shivakumar, Congress MLC and former journalist, says besides Ahinda groups, Siddaramaiah's ideological clarity, commitment to social justice, radical thinking and his clean image have also contributed equally to his success.

"No doubt Ahinda politics helped him. But that is one of the factors. Moreover, he cultivated Ahinda groups not for his political gain but out of his genuine concern for their upliftment," he adds.

Siddaramaiah, who is an MLA from Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru district, also has a distinction of presenting the state’s budget for the highest number of times (16 budgets). "When I became the finance minister for the first time, many people took a dig at me, saying how a man grazing sheep (Kuruba) would understand the finances of a state. But I am a successful finance minister," he said on many occasions.

A Congressman with his roots in Janata Parivar

Starting his political career from Bharatiya Lok Dal and then Janata Parivar, the six-time MLA Siddaramaiah backed by former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, rose to the prominence in Karnataka politics when he first became the Deputy Chief Minister in the J H Patel government marching ahead of his contemporaries like late PGR Sindhya, late M P Prakash, late C Byregowda and others. From then on, he never looked back except for a brief period after his expulsion from the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2005.

Having sided with Deve Gowda after the split in Janata Dal in 1999, owing to a rift between Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister late Ramakrishna Hegde, Siddaramaiah became the Deputy Chief Minister again in 2004 when Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) formed a coalition government with Congress. The Gowda and Siddaramaiah combination proved formidable and mutually beneficial with Vokkaligas and Kurubas backing Janata Dal (Secular) in the 2004 elections.

File - Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, addresses a joint press conference after a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, in Bengaluru, Saturday, November 29, 2025. (IANS)

What could have been a joyous occasion for both Gowda and Siddaramaiah to be able to form the Government turned into an occasion to distrust each other. The reason being Siddaramaiah believed Gowda handed over the Chief Minister's post to the Congress despite the latter was eager to leave it to the JDS. "Gowda offered the Chief Minister post to the Congress only to deny the top post to me," Siddaramaiah said on many occasions after he joined the Congress in 2006.