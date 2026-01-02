Siddaramaiah Creates History As He Becomes Karnataka’s Longest Serving CM Surpassing Devraj Urs' Record on January 1
By Anil Gejji
Published : January 2, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: On the New Year day, Siddaramaiah created history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, a distinction so far held by late former Chief Minister Devraj Urs
Devraj Urs, known as the icon of social justice in Karnataka, was Chief Minister for 2,789 days (7 years 6 months) spread over two terms. Siddaramaiah surpassed his record on January 1, 2026. As of Friday (January 2), Siddaramaiah completed 2,791 days in office, as per the official Karnataka gazette notification.
His partymen, however, claim that he would surpass Urs’ record on January 4, considering his date of taking oath as Chief Minister in 2013. He took the oath on May 13, 2013. Sources in the Assembly secretariat claimed the date of appointment is considered while calculating the tenure of the Chief Minister.
But Urs still holds the record for being in office of the Chief Minister for seven and a half years from March 23, 1972, to January 7, 1980, without a break, unlike Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah served a full term from 2013 to 2018 and had to resign as Congress lost the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls. He became the Chief Minister for the second time in May 2023.
Hailing from backward communities, Urs and Siddaramaiah managed to hold on to the Chief Minister's post for the longest period in a state where Vokkaligas and Lingayats dominate its political landscape, is in itself a remarkable achievement. Both these communities produced 16 Chief Ministers between them till now.
Both Siddaramaiah and Urs effectively and cleverly exploited the combination of backward classes, Dalits and minorities, not only to overcome the dominance of Vokkaligas and Lingayats but also to remain in power for a longer time. Of the two, Siddaramaiah used these groups in a more organised way by bringing them under the 'Ahinda' (a short form of minorities, backwards and dalits) banner besides being their posterboy for the past two decades. Ahinda was both a weapon for him to silence his political opponents and a spring-board to pull him up whenever he found himself politically low.
"His success lies in bringing together these groups that constitute over 50% of the state's electorate and holding on to them firmly. It helped him emerge as a strong leader," says Ananthram, a political analyst.
K Shivakumar, Congress MLC and former journalist, says besides Ahinda groups, Siddaramaiah's ideological clarity, commitment to social justice, radical thinking and his clean image have also contributed equally to his success.
"No doubt Ahinda politics helped him. But that is one of the factors. Moreover, he cultivated Ahinda groups not for his political gain but out of his genuine concern for their upliftment," he adds.
Siddaramaiah, who is an MLA from Varuna Assembly constituency in Mysuru district, also has a distinction of presenting the state’s budget for the highest number of times (16 budgets). "When I became the finance minister for the first time, many people took a dig at me, saying how a man grazing sheep (Kuruba) would understand the finances of a state. But I am a successful finance minister," he said on many occasions.
A Congressman with his roots in Janata Parivar
Starting his political career from Bharatiya Lok Dal and then Janata Parivar, the six-time MLA Siddaramaiah backed by former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, rose to the prominence in Karnataka politics when he first became the Deputy Chief Minister in the J H Patel government marching ahead of his contemporaries like late PGR Sindhya, late M P Prakash, late C Byregowda and others. From then on, he never looked back except for a brief period after his expulsion from the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2005.
Having sided with Deve Gowda after the split in Janata Dal in 1999, owing to a rift between Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister late Ramakrishna Hegde, Siddaramaiah became the Deputy Chief Minister again in 2004 when Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) formed a coalition government with Congress. The Gowda and Siddaramaiah combination proved formidable and mutually beneficial with Vokkaligas and Kurubas backing Janata Dal (Secular) in the 2004 elections.
What could have been a joyous occasion for both Gowda and Siddaramaiah to be able to form the Government turned into an occasion to distrust each other. The reason being Siddaramaiah believed Gowda handed over the Chief Minister's post to the Congress despite the latter was eager to leave it to the JDS. "Gowda offered the Chief Minister post to the Congress only to deny the top post to me," Siddaramaiah said on many occasions after he joined the Congress in 2006.
This distrust soon turned into a big rift with Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy, then a first-time MLA, gaining prominence in the party as well as among the JDS MLAs and Siddaramaiah deciding to organise conventions of Ahinda groups outside the party banner to assert his position.
Despite Gowda's disapproval, Siddaramaiah held the first Ahinda convention in Hubballi only to get thrown out of the Deputy Chief Minister office and the Janata Dal (Secular), which he had built along with Gowda.
Chamundeshwari bypoll a watershed moment in Siddaramaiah's career
After his unceremonial exit from Janata Dal (Secular), Siddaramaiah resigned his assembly membership from the Chamundeshwari assembly seat and joined Congress in the presence of the then All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Sonia Gandhi in mid-2006.
The bypoll held to the Chamundeshwari seat in December 2006 was a do-or-die battle for Siddaramaiah. By then, Kumaraswamy and BS Yediyurappa of the BJP had become the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively. Both the BJP and JDS, led by Gowda, waged a spirited campaign against Siddaramaiah, making it difficult even to hazard a guess about the outcome.
The loss in the by-election would probably have ended the political career of Siddaramaiah. But luck was in his favour as he managed to scrape through by just 257 votes.
From then on, his political career shifted to an upward trajectory, one that every original Congress leader envied. Ever since he joined the Congress, he has been on the forefront of the party. Twice, he became the opposition leader and Chief Minister, shadowing other leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, who was then patiently waiting for his turn to become the Chief Minister.
In 2009, he replaced Kharge as opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, crashing the latter's dream of becoming the Chief Minister into pieces once for all. Kharge had to shift to national politics despite his unwillingness.
A good orator with rustic look, mannerisms and body language, Siddaramaiah was very effective as an opposition leader. The mining scam, infighting within the BJP and a series of corruption allegations against several BJP ministers, including the then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, gave him enough ammunition to go after the treasury bench. His popularity soared when he took out a padayatra from Bengaluru to Ballari against the infamous Reddy brothers.
Siddaramaiah enjoys power like no Congress leader did
"I have to become Chief Minister and I will become one day," Siddaramaiah had thundered in the assembly in 2011. Three years later, his dream was fulfilled after the Congress won the elections in 2013 under his leadership.
With no leader in Karnataka Congress matching his stature and popularity, Siddaramaiah ran the Government for five years as per his wish and on what he claimed on the principles of social justice, secularism, with a tilt towards the Ahinda groups. Siddaramaiah rolled out several populist welfare programmes known as 'Bhagyas' aimed at poverty alleviation and social welfare.
Prominent schemes of his term include; Anna Bhagya, that provided 5kg each per person of BPL families free of cost, Indira Canteens that offered food at subsidised rates, Ksheer Bhagya, which provided 150ml of milk three times a week to school children.
He also became the first Chief Minister to complete a full five-year term after 40 years and second in the history after Devarj Urs. But his inclination towards Ahinda groups helped opposition parties set a narrative against the Siddaramaiah government. As a result, the Congress lost under his leadership, giving him the first political setback in recent years.
However, he managed to spring back as opposition leader when Yediyurappa toppled the Congress-JDS government in 2019 and became the Chief Minister. In 2023, lady luck smiled on Siddaramaiah again as the Congress party won the election with a thumping majority and brought him back as the Chief Minister.
Unlike in 2013, this time he had a strong contender for the Chief Minister post in D K Shivakumar, who as a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President toiled equally hard to ensure the party’s victory. This made the party high command to take a week’s time to declare Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and pacify Shivakumar to accept the Deputy Chief Minister post. At that time, it is believed that the party high command struck a deal to share the Chief Minister's post for 30 months each between the two. Accordingly, Siddaramaiah's 30-month tenure ended on November 20. But he has still continued in office.
Shivakumar’s camp attributes Siddaramaiah’s continuation to facilitate him to surpass the Devraj Urs’ record, and he will resign anytime now. Siddaramaiah’s camp claims there was no such deal and he would continue as the Chief Minister till 2028. Only time will tell if he will continue as Chief Minister or make way for Shivakumar.
