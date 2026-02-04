ETV Bharat / bharat

Video Of 'Cruelty' On Gujarati Fisherman Who Died In Pakistani Jail In January Riles Coastal Community

Junagadh: Bhaga Bhai Bamaniya, 38, a fisherman from Chikhli village in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, who was imprisoned in a Karachi jail in Pakistan, died on January 16, after he "suddenly fell ill" and was sent to a Pakistani hospital for treatment. Now, a video has surfaced showing the inhumane treatment of Bhaga Bhai in the Pakistani hospital.

The video shows the Gujarati fisherman being brought to a Karachi hospital for treatment, and being kept chained to a hospital bed with iron shackles during his treatment. Since this video went viral, there is tremendous anger against Pakistan among Gujarat's fishermen, including the dead man's family.

Fishermen from both countries regularly stray into the territorial waters of the neighbouring country, and get caught and jailed there. Periodically, they are repatriated by these countries too. Around 200 Indian fishermen are currently imprisoned in Pakistani jails, allegedly abducted from the maritime border by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

The deceased, Bhaga Bhai Bamaniya, was arrested by Pakistani security agencies on February 18, 2022, along with his boat, Burak, bearing the registration number IND GJ 11 MM 21. Along with the other abducted fishermen, he was held in a Karachi jail, where he died on January 16, 2026. It has also been revealed that Bhaga Bhai is survived by his elderly mother, wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Death Traps For Indian Fishermen

For the past few years, Pakistani jails have reportedly become death traps for Indian fishermen, in which, due to a lack of proper medical facilities, many imprisoned fishermen have lost their lives. While Bhaga Bhai was undergoing treatment in the hospital, he was chained to his hospital bed with iron shackles on his legs.