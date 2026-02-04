Video Of 'Cruelty' On Gujarati Fisherman Who Died In Pakistani Jail In January Riles Coastal Community
Bhaga Bhai Bamaniya, who was imprisoned in Karachi for four years, died on January 16. Video shows him being chained to hospital bed.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
Junagadh: Bhaga Bhai Bamaniya, 38, a fisherman from Chikhli village in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district, Gujarat, who was imprisoned in a Karachi jail in Pakistan, died on January 16, after he "suddenly fell ill" and was sent to a Pakistani hospital for treatment. Now, a video has surfaced showing the inhumane treatment of Bhaga Bhai in the Pakistani hospital.
The video shows the Gujarati fisherman being brought to a Karachi hospital for treatment, and being kept chained to a hospital bed with iron shackles during his treatment. Since this video went viral, there is tremendous anger against Pakistan among Gujarat's fishermen, including the dead man's family.
Fishermen from both countries regularly stray into the territorial waters of the neighbouring country, and get caught and jailed there. Periodically, they are repatriated by these countries too. Around 200 Indian fishermen are currently imprisoned in Pakistani jails, allegedly abducted from the maritime border by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).
The deceased, Bhaga Bhai Bamaniya, was arrested by Pakistani security agencies on February 18, 2022, along with his boat, Burak, bearing the registration number IND GJ 11 MM 21. Along with the other abducted fishermen, he was held in a Karachi jail, where he died on January 16, 2026. It has also been revealed that Bhaga Bhai is survived by his elderly mother, wife, two sons, and a daughter.
Death Traps For Indian Fishermen
For the past few years, Pakistani jails have reportedly become death traps for Indian fishermen, in which, due to a lack of proper medical facilities, many imprisoned fishermen have lost their lives. While Bhaga Bhai was undergoing treatment in the hospital, he was chained to his hospital bed with iron shackles on his legs.
Balu Bhai Socha, president of the Maritime Security Workers' Union and a key figure in discussions with the state and Central governments regarding the problems faced by these fishermen, has accused Pakistani authorities of inhumane treatment and human rights violations.
It's a task he has taken up since the year 2000. He has also met with the PM and the Gujarat CM regarding these issues. However, every year, Pakistani security agencies continue to abduct Indian fishermen from the Arabian Sea.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat over the phone, Balu Bhai said the state government is providing the family of each fisherman imprisoned in Pakistan with Rs 300 per day for sustenance, and Rs 9,000 per month as living expenses. There is a catch, though: No fisherman should have been imprisoned in Pakistan for violating maritime boundaries more than once. Moreover, the government doesn't provide relief or assistance to families of fishermen with criminal records who are apprehended by Pakistan.
Crisis In Gujarat's Fishing Industry
Gujarat's fishing industry is also facing a crisis, the worst since the Covid-19 pandemic according to observers, primarily due to falling in international demand due to a decline in fish populations, caused by increasing marine pollution. Meanwhile, the cost of fishing trips, including wages of sailors and technicians, has been rising steadily every year. Boat owners say they don't see any financial benefit during the four-month fishing season, as a result of which, over 50 per cent of the boats have not set sail in the new season.
In the past two years, fewer Indian boats have been seized by Pakistan, largely because of continuous patrolling and strict surveillance by Indian security agencies in Indian territorial waters to prevent Indian fishermen from accidentally crossing the international maritime boundary into Pakistani waters. In recent years, drug trafficking by sea has also emerged as a trend. Consequently, Indian security agencies are conducting intensive checks to prevent drugs from entering India via the sea route, which has led Indian fishermen to stop venturing into international waters.
