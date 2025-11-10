ETV Bharat / bharat

Sibal Doubles Down On 'Trains Ferried BJP Workers To Bihar' Claim, Questions Railways' Statement

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday questioned the Railway Ministry over the four special trains run from Haryana to Bihar on November 3 carrying 6,000 people, saying its explanation has "exposed" it further, and claimed the trains were "full of BJP workers".

There was no immediate response from the Railways to Sibal's fresh claims. However, on Sunday, the ministry had clarified that it is running 12,000 special trains -- 10,700 scheduled and about 2,000 unscheduled -- this festive season.

"We are operating war rooms at three levels, divisional, zonal, and Railway board level. Whenever there is a sudden rush of passengers at any station, we immediately put into service unscheduled special trains," the ministry had said.

Hitting out at the BJP, Sibal on Monday said a political party is so "nervous" about the outcome of the Bihar Assembly polls that they have decided to use such tactics to support its electoral fortunes in the state.

The remarks came a day after Rajya Sabha MPs Sibal and RJD's A D Singh alleged four special trains were run from Haryana to Bihar on November 3 carrying 6,000 people, and asked the railway minister to clarify the purpose for operating those during the assembly polls and who paid for them.

The first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections was held on November 6, and the second phase is scheduled on November 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14. Addressing a press conference on Monday to question the railways over its clarification, Sibal alleged the trains were run to ferry "BJP supporters".

He also screened a video purportedly showing people wearing BJP scarves while travelling on one of the "special" trains to Bihar on November 3. "One thing is clear that these are BJP people, and they are saying money was given by the BJP. This is a violation of the Representation of the People Act. Where all these people vote, that election can be annulled," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.