Rajya Sabha MP Sibal Asks Shah If Modi As CM, Vajpayee As PM Sang Full Version Of Vande Mataram
The war of words followed Congress Working Committee's decision on Wednesday to sing only two stanzas of the national song, instead of its full rendition.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his “anti-national” barb at the Congress over its decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, asking whether Narendra Modi, as the Gujarat chief minister or Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as the prime minister, sang the full version.
Sibal questioned if the BJP leaders who did not sing the full version of Vande Mataram were also “anti-national”. “Amit Shah on: CWC decision on two-stanza Vande Mataram. Calls it 'anti-national'. My question: Did the BJP, in private or at official functions sing all stanzas since 1950? Modiji as Gujarat CM? PM Vajpayee?" the Independent MP asked in a post on X.
Amit Shah on :— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 21, 2026
CWC decision on two-stanza Vande Mataram
Calls it “…anti-national”
My question :
Did:
BJP in private or official functions sing all stanzas since 1950 ?
Modiji as Gujarat CM ?
PM Vajpayee ?
You anti-national then ?
Exposing your vote-bank politics !
“You anti-national then? Exposing your vote-bank politics!” Sibal said. The row over Vande Mataram intensified on Thursday with Shah launching a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress, alleging that its decision to sing just two stanzas of the national song was “anti-national” and aimed at appeasing its vote bank in defiance of the law.
The Congress hit back, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh calling BJP leaders “fraudulent nationalists”. The war of words followed the Congress Working Committee's decision on Wednesday to sing only two stanzas of the national song, instead of its full rendition.
Defending the Congress decision, Ramesh said the 1937 resolution recommending that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram be sung at national gatherings represented the considered position of several leading figures of the freedom movement.
Also Read: