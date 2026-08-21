ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha MP Sibal Asks Shah If Modi As CM, Vajpayee As PM Sang Full Version Of Vande Mataram

Congress leader Kapil Sibal ( IANS )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah for his “anti-national” barb at the Congress over its decision to sing only two stanzas of Vande Mataram, asking whether Narendra Modi, as the Gujarat chief minister or Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as the prime minister, sang the full version. Sibal questioned if the BJP leaders who did not sing the full version of Vande Mataram were also “anti-national”. “Amit Shah on: CWC decision on two-stanza Vande Mataram. Calls it 'anti-national'. My question: Did the BJP, in private or at official functions sing all stanzas since 1950? Modiji as Gujarat CM? PM Vajpayee?" the Independent MP asked in a post on X.