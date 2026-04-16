SIA Files Chargesheet In 'Doctor Terror Module' Linked To Delhi Blast Case
Known as the “Doctors Terror Module”, the case came to the fore after provocative and threatening posters of JeM posters surfaced in Srinagar’s Nowgam
Published : April 16, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 10 persons, including the slain doctor who blew himself up in the Delhi suicide terror blast case.
During investigations, the SIA established that the accused deliberately used the name of Jaish-e-Mohammad in posters in Srinagar to exploit its notoriety and create a psychological impact. The case was filed at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar.
"They covertly advanced the re- establishment and operational build-up of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), reflecting a calculated attempt to mislead security agencies and conceal their true objectives," it said in a statement.
Known as the “Doctors Terror Module”, the case came to the fore after provocative and threatening posters of JeM posters surfaced in Srinagar’s Nowgam.
The posters were aimed at spreading fear among the public, disturbing public order, and directly challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, said the SIA.
"A meticulous and sustained investigation has revealed that the poster campaign was not an isolated act, but part of a larger, well-orchestrated terrorist conspiracy aimed at reviving the banned terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH)," said the agency.
The accused persons had formed a highly clandestine module, actively engaged in radicalisation, recruitment and operational preparations for carrying out terrorist attacks across the country.
The module includes highly educated individuals, including medical professionals, who misused their knowledge, access and institutional spaces for unlawful activities, it added.
"The accused were actively disseminating extremist propaganda through digital platforms and had undertaken procurement of materials and experimental activities related to explosive fabrication, including within residential premises and facilities linked to Al-Falah Medical College/University,” the SIA said.
The investigation has revealed that the group had identified Triacetone Triperoxide (TATP)-a highly sensitive and volatile explosive used in several global terror incidents as a preferred material due to the relative ease of sourcing its precursor components, it said.
“The scale of accumulation of explosive substances and precursor materials by the module has sent shockwaves across security and investigative agencies nationwide, underscoring the seriousness of intent, level of preparedness, and the potentially catastrophic consequences had the conspiracy not been timely detected and neutralised,” the SIA added.
Through a comprehensive, evidence-driven investigation, SIA said it has successfully dismantled the entire terrorist network and its support structure.
The investigation has unearthed clinching and irrefutable evidence comprising recoveries, digital forensics, scientific analysis and corroborative witness accounts, which firmly establishes the complicity, active participation, and coordinated roles of each accused in the conspiracy, it said.
“The material brought on record not only exposes the depth and spread of the module. A substantial body of evidence has thus been collected, clearly establishing a strong prima facie case against the accused,” it added.
The accused charge-sheeted include Arif Nisar Dar @ Sahil, Yasir Ul Ashraf Bhat, Maqsood Ahmad Dar @ Shahid, all residents of Bunpora Nowgam in Srinagar, Irfan Ahmad Wagay @ Owais of Nadigam, Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger @ Mutlashi of Wakoora, Ganderbal, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganaie @ Musaib of Koil, Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather @ Javaid of Wanpora Qazigund, Kulgam, Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lalbagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Diarwani, Batmaloo and slain Dr Umar Un Nabi of Koil, Pulwama, who was killed in Red Fort suicide attack.
“The case highlights the evolving and sophisticated nature of terror conspiracies, including the misuse of professional institutions and digital platforms, and reinforces the need for sustained vigilance and coordinated counter-terror eﬀorts,” said the SIA.
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