ETV Bharat / bharat

SIA Files Chargesheet In 'Doctor Terror Module' Linked To Delhi Blast Case

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir, on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 10 persons, including the slain doctor who blew himself up in the Delhi suicide terror blast case.

During investigations, the SIA established that the accused deliberately used the name of Jaish-e-Mohammad in posters in Srinagar to exploit its notoriety and create a psychological impact. The case was filed at the Nowgam police station in Srinagar.

"They covertly advanced the re- establishment and operational build-up of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), reflecting a calculated attempt to mislead security agencies and conceal their true objectives," it said in a statement.

Known as the “Doctors Terror Module”, the case came to the fore after provocative and threatening posters of JeM posters surfaced in Srinagar’s Nowgam.

The posters were aimed at spreading fear among the public, disturbing public order, and directly challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, said the SIA.

"A meticulous and sustained investigation has revealed that the poster campaign was not an isolated act, but part of a larger, well-orchestrated terrorist conspiracy aimed at reviving the banned terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH)," said the agency.

The accused persons had formed a highly clandestine module, actively engaged in radicalisation, recruitment and operational preparations for carrying out terrorist attacks across the country.