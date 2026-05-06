ETV Bharat / bharat

SIA Attaches Property Of Pak-based LeT Operative In Kashmir In Narco-Terror Case

Srinagar: In a swift action against narco-terrorism, State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday attached immovable property belonging to a Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) based operative of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

The SIA said the accused is involved in a major narco-terror case being investigated by it. The SIA investigations found that Zameer Ahmad Lone of Mandiyan Keran village in Kupwara currently based in PoK was actively engaged in narco-terror activities aimed at destabilising peace and security in the Union Territory.

Earlier, he earlier was declared a proclaimed offender by the competent court for evading arrest and continuing anti-national activities from across the border. The attachment of the property including one kanal and 14.37 marlas of the absconder occurred on Court orders.