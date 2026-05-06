SIA Attaches Property Of Pak-based LeT Operative In Kashmir In Narco-Terror Case
The attachment of the property including one kanal and 14.37 marlas of the absconder occurred on Court orders.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:03 PM IST
Srinagar: In a swift action against narco-terrorism, State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Wednesday attached immovable property belonging to a Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) based operative of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.
The SIA said the accused is involved in a major narco-terror case being investigated by it. The SIA investigations found that Zameer Ahmad Lone of Mandiyan Keran village in Kupwara currently based in PoK was actively engaged in narco-terror activities aimed at destabilising peace and security in the Union Territory.
Earlier, he earlier was declared a proclaimed offender by the competent court for evading arrest and continuing anti-national activities from across the border. The attachment of the property including one kanal and 14.37 marlas of the absconder occurred on Court orders.
"The action underscores the firm resolve of SIA Kashmir to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism, including terror financing and narco-terror networks operating from across the border,” the SIA said adding they are committed to identifying, investigating and taking stringent legal action against individuals and entities involved in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and security of the nation.
Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had attached properties of an alleged overground worker of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama for his involvement in Fidayeen attack on a CRPF camp.