Shunning VVIP Protocol, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Travels To Nabanna In Kolkata By Metro And Auto-Rickshaw
Vaishnaw headed to the metro station from the airport and took an auto-rickshaw to Nabanna from Pramodnagar in a show of austerity.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Kolkata: The very mention of a minister often throws up images of tight security, long motorcades, police clearing the roads, and the resulting inconvenience to the general public. However, Kolkata witnessed a show of austerity as instead of stepping directly into a waiting motorcade after disembarking from his flight, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw headed to the 'Jai Hind' (Airport) metro station.
There, he stood and conversed with ordinary commuters, listening to their experiences and opinions. Then, amidst the crowd of everyday passengers, Railway Minister boarded the Metro. To many, it was not merely an official visit but carried a significant message- that one can stay grounded despite occupying a position of power.
Vaishnaw traveled by metro from Jai Hind station to Noapara, accompanied by state minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato. Commuters expressed satisfaction with the service, and the railway minister listened attentively to their feedback—a gesture that deeply impressed the passengers. Many were heard remarking that there was no pomp or VVIP posturing; it felt entirely like the journey of an ordinary citizen.
The surprises continued beyond Noapara. To avoid causing inconvenience to local residents, Vaishnaw's vehicle was stationed at Pramodnagar, and he traveled from the metro station to the spot in an auto-rickshaw. Seeing a Union Minister travel in an auto-rickshaw is undoubtedly a rare occurrence. From there, Vaishnaw set off for Nabanna.
🚉 Shaping the future of rail connectivity in West Bengal!— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 6, 2026
Met with Chief Minister @SuvenduWB Ji today for a detailed discussion on ongoing and future railway development initiatives. Looking forward to improving travel for millions across the state. pic.twitter.com/O2vSCiVH5X
There was a time when political conflict regarding the relationship between the state and the central government was a daily affair, and the ties between Nabanna and Rail Bhavan were often characterized by bitterness. However, following the political shift, a completely different scene unfolded as the Railway Minister held a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna. Following that meeting, several major railway projects for Bengal were announced during a joint press conference.
The proposed bullet train project connecting Siliguri to Delhi garnered maximum attention. Additionally, the Railway Minister offered significant assurances regarding the expansion and modernization of Kolkata Metro. He stated that approximately 60 state-of-the-art trains would be introduced for the Kolkata Metro over the next four to five years. The completion of work in the Chingrighata area is also expected to give a fresh boost to the city's transport network.
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