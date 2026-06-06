ETV Bharat / bharat

Shunning VVIP Protocol, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Travels To Nabanna In Kolkata By Metro And Auto-Rickshaw

Kolkata: The very mention of a minister often throws up images of tight security, long motorcades, police clearing the roads, and the resulting inconvenience to the general public. However, Kolkata witnessed a show of austerity as instead of stepping directly into a waiting motorcade after disembarking from his flight, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw headed to the 'Jai Hind' (Airport) metro station.

There, he stood and conversed with ordinary commuters, listening to their experiences and opinions. Then, amidst the crowd of everyday passengers, Railway Minister boarded the Metro. To many, it was not merely an official visit but carried a significant message- that one can stay grounded despite occupying a position of power.

Vaishnaw traveled by metro from Jai Hind station to Noapara, accompanied by state minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato. Commuters expressed satisfaction with the service, and the railway minister listened attentively to their feedback—a gesture that deeply impressed the passengers. Many were heard remarking that there was no pomp or VVIP posturing; it felt entirely like the journey of an ordinary citizen.