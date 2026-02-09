ETV Bharat / bharat

Shubhanshu Shukla Experiments With Gravity, Shares Experience On X

Shukla said in space, science sometimes looks a lot like interpretive dance.

Achievers do not rest on their laurels. And astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla seems to be doing just that.
File photo of Group Capt Shubhanshu Shukla (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 9, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST

New Delhi: Achievers do not rest on their laurels. And astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla seems to be doing just that.

In a post on X, Shukla shared an experiment showcasing the mysteries of space and gravity. "Any experiment in space quickly reminds you that gravity does a lot of unpaid work on Earth. Without it, even the simplest tasks turn into puzzles," he stated in the post.

Shukla said, "Here, I was extracting samples from bags of microalgae I had been growing for the past two weeks. The challenge: collecting samples without air bubbles. On Earth, you simply flip the syringe and let gravity usher the bubbles politely to the top. In microgravity, they refuse to cooperate—no rising, no settling, just floating wherever they please. The solution: become the centrifuge".

He further wrote, "Lacking gravity, I provided my own by spinning, using motion to push the liquid toward the syringe tip and persuade the air to move elsewhere. It took a few tries (and a bit of trial-and-error choreography) before it worked. Multiply that process by twelve bags, four samples each, and several spins per sample, and the math becomes clear. Let’s just say I logged an impressive number of rotations that day—proof that in space, science sometimes looks a lot like interpretive dance".

Shukla recently, with a team of researchers led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, co-authored a pioneering study that examines how bacteria could be used to produce construction materials on Mars.

Shukla, who is pursuing his Master's degree at IISc, said that the team's ultimate goal is to deploy this method as an alternative, sustainable building strategy, to rely less on carbon-intensive cement-based processes—both on Earth and Mars.

The astronaut was conferred India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra. Shukla had created history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS). President Droupadi presented the award to Shukla at the Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

