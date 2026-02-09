ETV Bharat / bharat

Shubhanshu Shukla Experiments With Gravity, Shares Experience On X

New Delhi: Achievers do not rest on their laurels. And astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla seems to be doing just that.

In a post on X, Shukla shared an experiment showcasing the mysteries of space and gravity. "Any experiment in space quickly reminds you that gravity does a lot of unpaid work on Earth. Without it, even the simplest tasks turn into puzzles," he stated in the post.

Shukla said, "Here, I was extracting samples from bags of microalgae I had been growing for the past two weeks. The challenge: collecting samples without air bubbles. On Earth, you simply flip the syringe and let gravity usher the bubbles politely to the top. In microgravity, they refuse to cooperate—no rising, no settling, just floating wherever they please. The solution: become the centrifuge".