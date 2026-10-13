ETV Bharat / bharat

Shrinking 'Notified' Geographical Spaces For Protests In Mumbai

Mumbai: Now that the Delhi Commissioner of Police has de-notified Jantar Mantar as one of the places to stage protests, a look at how the right to protest, a fundamental right, has been slowly getting more restrictive.

Mumbai, which once had many spots across the city where citizens could protest, now has only one designated spot at Azad Maidan, opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

These restrictions have happened due to various Public Interest Litigations (PILs) and Mumbai Police asking the Maharashtra government, to deny right to protests under 'law and order' reason.

It may seem ironic: during the Democratic Front alliance government of Congress and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the police wrote, citing law and order issues, to finally allocate Azad Maidan as the only designated spot to hold protests and demonstrations in Mumbai. Moreover, while activist Medha Patkar and Anna Hazare were given permission to fast overnight at Samrat restaurant chowk and Azad Maidan, now all protests have to end by 6:00 PM every day.

File photo of Flora Fountain (ETV Bharat)

What's interesting is, most of the places where previously demonstrations and protests were allowed have a historical connection to this city.

Today, the biggest challenge in the city of Mumbai has been to accommodate people in the limited amount of space. A resident in South Mumbai filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against increasing noise pollution and traffic congestion due to various protests and dharnas, often overnight at different locations like the Kala Ghoda and Samrat Hotel.

The Bombay High Court, in its ruling, thereafter declared specific Silent Zones and stated only a spot inside the famous Azad Maidan would be permitted for people to stage demonstrations and protests. Recently, a few residents of Shivaji Park too have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court asking to de-notify that public playground as a spot for protests and demonstrations.

Freedom marches on Mumbai streets

One of the key points of peaceful marches and demonstrations is free interaction and conversations that the rest of the citizenry have with the protestors. We have often seen participants of several morchas distributing pamphlets, handouts and their written demands.

After restricting the spots for protests, this free interaction with public too has diminished. In Mumbai, even before the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement was launched, a movement by migrant textile workers to keep Mumbai integral with Maharashtra, people would take to the streets of Mumbai to assert their right to protest. Long marches were a symbol of this city, when Nardulla Tank Maidan and Shivaji Park were significant in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement,

Slowly, over a period of time, a number of spots where protests happened in Mumbai city have shrunk. Firstly, citizens cannot simply take banners and stand outside the station to stage protests. You have to 'inform', seek permission by notifying the police and stating the specific purpose, subject and method of protest.

Interestingly, these changes were not brought in the last 15 years.

File photo of Gateway of India (ETV Bharat)

Flora Fountain or Hutatma Chowk

Till 1960s, citizens would undertake long marches from one end of the city to the Flora Fountain to mark their protests. They first began during the freedom movement and continued as non-violent or peace marches thereafter. These are not allowed today. Though the organisers are expected to inform the local police officials of the purpose, subject and assurance that they are peace marches, they cannot be held across long stretches of roads.

Apart from freedom fighters, among the prominent Bollywood stars who have previously participated in peaceful marches have been Sunil Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan. Hence it should not come as a surprise that the venue of the peace protest held by the fierce Tiger opposition of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Raj Thackeray was compelled to change their protest march. The original plan of walking from JJ Flyover to BMC headquarters was changed to Metro Cinema to BMC headquarters on October 11. One purpose the police and government has said is to ensure daily commuters are not inconvenienced, and traffic is not severely impacted.

During the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, workers would walk from Lalbaug to Flora Fountain on a daily basis. However, during a peaceful protest in 1956, 107 people were killed while their leaders addressed them as they fought to keep the city created by workers integral to Maharashtra. It was renamed as Hutatma Chowk (Martyrs Square) in 1961 after the creation of Maharashtra state.

In fact, for many years the Republic Day parade would once be held from Marine Drive to Flora Fountain, which was scrapped under the pretext of 'security reasons'. Since then, protests have been disallowed in this area. A gathering of people to shout a few slogans or stand with placards is allowed for a few minutes before the police come and round up the protestors. Considering Flora Fountain is a busy area with free-flowing traffic, the public and police see any form of gathering there as a disruption.

Kala Ghoda

After the area of Flora Fountain and Hutatma Chowk was made out-of-bounds for protestors, for many years, the Kala Ghoda area was the chosen spot for protests. Its location was ideal, being close to Mantralaya, the seat of power; representatives of delegations could go across to conduct talks with the ministers and officials.