Shrinking 'Notified' Geographical Spaces For Protests In Mumbai
In Mumbai, protests are now allowed only at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai and that too only till 6 PM, reports Neeta Kolhatkar.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Now that the Delhi Commissioner of Police has de-notified Jantar Mantar as one of the places to stage protests, a look at how the right to protest, a fundamental right, has been slowly getting more restrictive.
Mumbai, which once had many spots across the city where citizens could protest, now has only one designated spot at Azad Maidan, opposite the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.
These restrictions have happened due to various Public Interest Litigations (PILs) and Mumbai Police asking the Maharashtra government, to deny right to protests under 'law and order' reason.
It may seem ironic: during the Democratic Front alliance government of Congress and the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the police wrote, citing law and order issues, to finally allocate Azad Maidan as the only designated spot to hold protests and demonstrations in Mumbai. Moreover, while activist Medha Patkar and Anna Hazare were given permission to fast overnight at Samrat restaurant chowk and Azad Maidan, now all protests have to end by 6:00 PM every day.
What's interesting is, most of the places where previously demonstrations and protests were allowed have a historical connection to this city.
Today, the biggest challenge in the city of Mumbai has been to accommodate people in the limited amount of space. A resident in South Mumbai filed a petition in the Bombay High Court against increasing noise pollution and traffic congestion due to various protests and dharnas, often overnight at different locations like the Kala Ghoda and Samrat Hotel.
The Bombay High Court, in its ruling, thereafter declared specific Silent Zones and stated only a spot inside the famous Azad Maidan would be permitted for people to stage demonstrations and protests. Recently, a few residents of Shivaji Park too have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court asking to de-notify that public playground as a spot for protests and demonstrations.
Freedom marches on Mumbai streets
One of the key points of peaceful marches and demonstrations is free interaction and conversations that the rest of the citizenry have with the protestors. We have often seen participants of several morchas distributing pamphlets, handouts and their written demands.
After restricting the spots for protests, this free interaction with public too has diminished. In Mumbai, even before the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement was launched, a movement by migrant textile workers to keep Mumbai integral with Maharashtra, people would take to the streets of Mumbai to assert their right to protest. Long marches were a symbol of this city, when Nardulla Tank Maidan and Shivaji Park were significant in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement,
Slowly, over a period of time, a number of spots where protests happened in Mumbai city have shrunk. Firstly, citizens cannot simply take banners and stand outside the station to stage protests. You have to 'inform', seek permission by notifying the police and stating the specific purpose, subject and method of protest.
Interestingly, these changes were not brought in the last 15 years.
Flora Fountain or Hutatma Chowk
Till 1960s, citizens would undertake long marches from one end of the city to the Flora Fountain to mark their protests. They first began during the freedom movement and continued as non-violent or peace marches thereafter. These are not allowed today. Though the organisers are expected to inform the local police officials of the purpose, subject and assurance that they are peace marches, they cannot be held across long stretches of roads.
Apart from freedom fighters, among the prominent Bollywood stars who have previously participated in peaceful marches have been Sunil Dutt and Amitabh Bachchan. Hence it should not come as a surprise that the venue of the peace protest held by the fierce Tiger opposition of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Raj Thackeray was compelled to change their protest march. The original plan of walking from JJ Flyover to BMC headquarters was changed to Metro Cinema to BMC headquarters on October 11. One purpose the police and government has said is to ensure daily commuters are not inconvenienced, and traffic is not severely impacted.
During the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, workers would walk from Lalbaug to Flora Fountain on a daily basis. However, during a peaceful protest in 1956, 107 people were killed while their leaders addressed them as they fought to keep the city created by workers integral to Maharashtra. It was renamed as Hutatma Chowk (Martyrs Square) in 1961 after the creation of Maharashtra state.
In fact, for many years the Republic Day parade would once be held from Marine Drive to Flora Fountain, which was scrapped under the pretext of 'security reasons'. Since then, protests have been disallowed in this area. A gathering of people to shout a few slogans or stand with placards is allowed for a few minutes before the police come and round up the protestors. Considering Flora Fountain is a busy area with free-flowing traffic, the public and police see any form of gathering there as a disruption.
Kala Ghoda
After the area of Flora Fountain and Hutatma Chowk was made out-of-bounds for protestors, for many years, the Kala Ghoda area was the chosen spot for protests. Its location was ideal, being close to Mantralaya, the seat of power; representatives of delegations could go across to conduct talks with the ministers and officials.
Its location helped the protesting lawyers, as the Kala Ghoda area is right opposite the Sessions and in near proximity to the Bombay High Court; organisers and leaders could literally run to the courts for help. However, a South Mumbai resident moved the Bombay High Court and challenged this right to hold demonstrations, saying it caused noise pollution and they suffered from traffic problems. The protest site was shifted to the chowk outside the famous Samrat restaurant at Churchgate.
Gateway of India
Till November 26, 2008, when the shooting and terror attacks took place at Hotel Taj, Gateway of India was a spot allowed in Mumbai for protests. Today, it is a barricaded spot for tourists only. The road outside is narrowed, as one side of the pavement, which is outside the Taj Hotel, has been completely enclosed for 'security' reasons in protection of the hotel. Protests, however, are not encouraged here.
Protesters who had gathered at Gateway of India in Mumbai to show solidarity with the students and faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University who were attacked by a masked mob were eventually shifted to Azad Maidan. Mumbai Police said the move was taken as no permission was granted for the protest, which was leading to a law and order issue.
Samrat Restaurant Chowk
Till early 2000, the junction outside Samrat restaurant was the hotspot for protests. This was a strategic location as Mantralaya is two streets away and the State Assembly at walking distance. The railway station and bus stops too were close by for participants to catch public transport after the protests. However, since this is a junction which falls on the way to a major local train station, Churchgate, office workers found it hard to meander past the protests. Also, several prominent residents living in that vicinity, including politicians, educational institutions and famous restaurants, complained of large crowds and noise. Mumbai police wrote to the government stating the venue for protests needs to be shifted to an enclosed area, at Azad Maidan, due to law and order problems.
August Kranti Maidan
The original name was Gowalia Tank Maidan, and it was officially renamed August Kranti Maidan and is located in Grant Road West. It was here that Mahatma Gandhi gave the Quit India speech on August 8, 1942. It is known as August Kranti for the August Revolution, commemorating the mass civil disobedience and freedom struggle called by Gandhi.
Since it is a park, this is another open space which has always been a spot to hold protests in Mumbai. While at most other places the anti-CAA demonstrations were not allowed, the government and police gave permission then and even on October 10, for CJP protests. However, even though the organisers had taken prior permission, as it is mandatory, Mumbai police barricaded the area at the park and detained several protestors.
Carter Road
Carter Road in Bandra West, which is along the coast, is an open space which was developed by Shabana Azmi when she was a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. There is a walking path and a garden. Since it is not restrictive, the police do give permission even now to citizens to hold demonstrations, musical events and shows. It is still one of the fledgling open spaces of this city.
Ambedkar Garden Chembur
This garden, named after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is historic for protests in the northern suburbs of Mumbai. This part of the city still has a lot of greenery and, again, being a garden, protests are allowed here after taking prior permission from the police. Recent protests after the NEET paper leak in July and the ongoing CJP protests, citizens have been holding small demonstrations in this garden.
Shivaji Park
In the central part of Mumbai, this playground once was called as Mahim Park when it was laid out in 1925. Shivaji Park, which has been a home to leading cricketers like Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar, is the second cricket hub of this city. A playground where there is traditional body-building and Malkhamb practice, a private club and sections allotted for Durga Puja and other religious festivals.
This ground has seen many political rallies in different eras. The historical rally by Kasturba Gandhi, wife of Mahatma Gandhi, was held on August 9, 1942, a day after the call for Quit India was given out by Mahatma Gandhi at Gowalia Tank. Gandhi was arrested, but she reassured the large crowds. Rallies thereafter of Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru have taken place here.
Shivaji Park continues to be the favourite place for political rallies, and the famous 'Dussara Rally' of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thakeray, would take place here. This tradition continues. However, there has been an ongoing legal battle by some residents who claim to be fed up with the noise and crowds that come there for protests. Some residents have moved the Bombay High Court, while citizens have claimed that, as the playground is public property, they have a right to hold protests.
Azad Maidan
This triangular-shaped playground during the colonial times was called Esplanade, which was divided into four separate grounds: Cross, Oval, Cooperage, and Azad Maidan. The ground was renamed 'Azad Maidan' in 1960, due to its symbolic connection to India's freedom struggle.
In 1857, during India's First War of Independence, it was here the British police chief, Charles Forjet, executed two Indian soldiers during the 1857 uprising and later became a key venue for nationalist protests during the freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi held a massive rally here in 1931. Azad Maidan also saw a huge satyagraha during the Flag Satyagraha in 1930, when hoisting of the tricolour was banned, and later, the largest ever political meeting Mumbai had witnessed was held on December 28, 1931, when Gandhi addressed huge crowds during the civil disobedience movement.
Its location is again important, as it is right outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the BMC headquarters, and important locations like the Mantralaya and Vidhan Bhavan are easy to reach, making it popular with protestors. However, the space here is limited as the ground is shared by various cricket clubs, a private elite club - Bombay Gymkhana and the ground is often given to all religious communities for celebrations.
In recent times, it was also the place where Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time on December 5, 2024. However, since then, from pre-independence till now, unlike other places, Azad Maidan has managed to hold onto its political character.
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