ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Trust Meet Today; Key Vacancies, CEO Appointment to Be Discussed

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold two crucial meetings here on Wednesday to appoint a new general secretary, fill three vacant trustee posts and deliberate on the appointment of the temple's first chief executive officer (CEO), amid the ongoing donation theft controversy.

According to Trust sources, a special meeting will be held at 3 pm in the Ram temple complex, followed by the regular meeting at 4 pm at Maniram Chhawani, the residence of Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The special meeting is expected to deliberate on the appointment of a new general secretary following the resignation of Champat Rai, besides filling three vacancies in the Trust. The posts fell vacant after the resignations of Rai and trustee Anil Mishra in the wake of the donation theft case and the death of trustee Bimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra.

Sources said the meeting is also likely to discuss the administrative framework for the newly created CEO post, including the officer's responsibilities and the future selection process. The second session is expected to focus on financial transparency, including arrangements for counting offerings, handling donations and strengthening oversight of the Trust's financial dealings. Security arrangements, the issuance of VIP, Sugam and Aarti passes and other administrative matters are also likely to come up for discussion.

Most trustees had reached Ayodhya by Tuesday, while some members are expected to participate virtually from Delhi and Lucknow, sources said.

The Trust had invited applications for the CEO post till July 18. While some media reports estimated that between 2,500 and 5,500 applicants have been received, no official figure has been released.

However, sources associated with the selection process said the response was "overwhelming", with applications reportedly received from several retired IAS and IPS officers, senior bureaucrats and professionals. There is speculation that the Trust may allow additional time to the three-member expert committee to scrutinise the large number of applications before preparing a shortlist.

The expert panel, comprising retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware, has been tasked with evaluating the applications and recommending suitable candidates. The final appointment will be made by the Trust.

The CEO post was created as part of a broader administrative overhaul to strengthen financial oversight, improve institutional accountability and streamline the temple's day-to-day functioning.

Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra had earlier said the CEO's primary responsibility would be to uphold devotees' faith in the Trust while overseeing financial arrangements and pilgrim facilities, adding there would be no government interference in the Trust's functioning.