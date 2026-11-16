‘Show Some Respect To These Books’: SC Pauses Shift Of Central Secretariat Library Collection
The Apex court on October 5 had taken suo motu cognisance of the lack of space allotted to the CSL in the Central Vista Plan.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Underscoring the need to preserve India's documentary heritage, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre not to shift books housed in the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL). The Apex court questioned the haste behind the move, and stressed that the books deserved "respect" rather than an ad hoc approach to their preservation.
On October 5, the Apex court observed that the library has valuable papers, while seeking the Centre’s response on the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old CSL in Delhi, which houses over 8.5 lakh books, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista Plan.
“File a detailed affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for housing this library along with actual layout plans,” said the Apex court.
On Monday, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva. The bench was informed that an affidavit has been filed by the Centre today, and that the matter may be taken up the day after tomorrow, ie., Wednesday (November 18).
The amicus curiae contended that some urgency was being shown to shift the books by November, and urged the court to stop it. It was contended that the Centre should provide more clarity on the space available at the proposed new site.
Regarding some of the books in its branch library at RK Puram, the amicus stated that when she had visited the place, it was in an "atrocious condition". The bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, “You are just in a hurry to get done with this. What are you planning to do with these books? There seems to be an ad hoc approach. You are not bothered about... This is some heritage.”
The bench further observed, “If you don't want them, give it to some other country that will value them... Show some respect to these books…” Bhati informed the bench that books there came from a Tulsi Sadan Library. The bench asked the amicus to verify if the books have the library's tag.
The bench said that the books should not be shifted until the next hearing. "ASG says the books will not be shifted until next hearing. In the mean time, the affidavit filed today shall be placed on record,” said the bench.
The Apex court took suo motu cognisance of the lack of space allotted to the CSL under the Central Vista Plan. On October 5, it had sought an affidavit on the space allotted to the CSL library and its layout. The bench also appointed senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae in the matter.
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