ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Show Some Respect To These Books’: SC Pauses Shift Of Central Secretariat Library Collection

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Underscoring the need to preserve India's documentary heritage, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre not to shift books housed in the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library (CSL). The Apex court questioned the haste behind the move, and stressed that the books deserved "respect" rather than an ad hoc approach to their preservation.

On October 5, the Apex court observed that the library has valuable papers, while seeking the Centre’s response on the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old CSL in Delhi, which houses over 8.5 lakh books, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista Plan.