ETV Bharat / bharat

'Show Solidarity To Those Who Faced Police Brutality': CJP Calls For Nationwide Protests On Friday

New Delhi: Parody organisation Cockroach Janta Party(CJP), which is protesting in Delhi to press for its demands for educational reforms has called for nationwide protests in every district on Friday to express solidarity with “victims of police brutality” in Monday's protest in the national capital.

In a poster shared on its official X handle, the organisation urged student unions and other social organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics for the protest in the respective districts.

The CJP asked the protesters to gather at the respective protest sites and read aloud the demands of the organisation. “ Show solidarity to those who faced police brutality”.