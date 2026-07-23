'Show Solidarity To Those Who Faced Police Brutality': CJP Calls For Nationwide Protests On Friday
The CJP asked the protesters to assemble at the protest sites and read aloud the demands of the organisation.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Parody organisation Cockroach Janta Party(CJP), which is protesting in Delhi to press for its demands for educational reforms has called for nationwide protests in every district on Friday to express solidarity with “victims of police brutality” in Monday's protest in the national capital.
In a poster shared on its official X handle, the organisation urged student unions and other social organisations to collaborate and work together for permission and logistics for the protest in the respective districts.
The CJP asked the protesters to gather at the respective protest sites and read aloud the demands of the organisation. “ Show solidarity to those who faced police brutality”.
‼️Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest‼️ pic.twitter.com/D2jte841z2— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026
The outfit's 'Chalo Sansad' march towards the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session was met with force by the Delhi Police, which resorted to lathicharge and tear gas shelling leaving scores of students injured. The Delhi Police said that many of its personnel were also injured on the day.
A day after the police lathicharge and tear gas shelling, Congress leaders led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and President Mallikarjun Kharge held a sit-in outside PM Modi's residence in the national capital to express solidarity with the protesting students. Gandhi, along with other leaders were briefly detained by the police to foil the protest.
The CJP has been demanding educational and examination reforms and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
Read More: