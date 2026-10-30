ETV Bharat / bharat

Show Aadhaar, Verify Age To Drink In Bars, Buy Liquor: Keralam Excise Minister After Nedumbassery Accident

Thrissur: Tipplers will now have to carry their Aadhaar cards to purchase alcohol, or even to sit in a bar to sip it.

Kerala Excise Minister M Liju stated, "Identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, will now be verified to ensure the age of customers before they can enter bars in the state."

The Minister further said, "Bars are solely responsible for ensuring the strict implementation of this rule. Strict action will be taken against bar owners who are found to violate it."

Though under the Abkari Act, the legal age to purchase or consume alcohol in Kerala is 23 years, there are constant breaches, the minister said. In fact, he said, the sole reason the government has been forced to take this stringent step is the recent road accident in Nedumbassery, in which three youths died.

The Minister added, "Failures in preventing minors and underage individuals from purchasing alcohol from bars has led to such disasters." The government has also officially informed the High Court of the strict action in this matter.

New Excise Policy in November

The state government's new excise policy will be announced in November, said Liju. He clarified that the UDF government's liquor policy will be completely different from that of the previous LDF government. According to sources, the new policy will contain provisions to curb substance abuse, and will enforce strict regulations.