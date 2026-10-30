Show Aadhaar, Verify Age To Drink In Bars, Buy Liquor: Keralam Excise Minister After Nedumbassery Accident
M Liju clarified that ensuring strict compliance with this rule is the sole responsibility of bar licensees, else strict action will be taken.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Thrissur: Tipplers will now have to carry their Aadhaar cards to purchase alcohol, or even to sit in a bar to sip it.
Kerala Excise Minister M Liju stated, "Identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, will now be verified to ensure the age of customers before they can enter bars in the state."
The Minister further said, "Bars are solely responsible for ensuring the strict implementation of this rule. Strict action will be taken against bar owners who are found to violate it."
Though under the Abkari Act, the legal age to purchase or consume alcohol in Kerala is 23 years, there are constant breaches, the minister said. In fact, he said, the sole reason the government has been forced to take this stringent step is the recent road accident in Nedumbassery, in which three youths died.
The Minister added, "Failures in preventing minors and underage individuals from purchasing alcohol from bars has led to such disasters." The government has also officially informed the High Court of the strict action in this matter.
New Excise Policy in November
The state government's new excise policy will be announced in November, said Liju. He clarified that the UDF government's liquor policy will be completely different from that of the previous LDF government. According to sources, the new policy will contain provisions to curb substance abuse, and will enforce strict regulations.
After the Nedumbassery accident, the Minister held consultations with the Excise Department, before deciding to take this strict decision to mandate age verification using IDs like Aadhaar.
The Nedumbassery Accident
In the wee hours of October 11, a speeding Mini Cooper collided with a scooter near the Kochi Nedumbassery Airport, resulting in the death of three students, Devika (21), Gopika (22), and Eyas (21). The luxury car involved in the accident was driven by 19-year-old college student Suhail Sajeev.
Under the law, a 19-year-old was below the mandatory age limit of 23 to consume alcohol. During investigations, the Excise Department found three prominent bars in Kochi that had illegally served him alcohol. An Excise Department official confirmed, "He had consumed alcohol with his friends at all three bars between 9.30 pm on Saturday and 1.30 am on Sunday (October 11)."
Thereafter, he drove the Mini Cooper under the influence at speeds of over 200 kmph, causing the tragic accident.
Also Read:
- Court Denies Bail To Four Accused In Mini Cooper Crash That Killed Three In Keralam
- Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash: Accused Seeks Bail; Keralam Police Prepare Custody Plea Amid Cover-Up Allegations
- Nedumbassery Mini Cooper Crash: Driver's Three Companions Booked As 21-Year-Old Victim Laid To Rest In Wayanad