ETV Bharat / bharat

'Show A Single Project Welcomed By So-Called Environmental Activists':SC On Stalling Development Projects

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday criticized the practice of filing petitions to stall developmental projects, asking how the country will progress if such pleas are filed.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench observed, “Show us even a single project in this country where these so-called environmental activists have said that we welcome this project."

The bench stressed that the attempt should never be to stall developmental projects. However, the bench made it clear that courts have always been concerned with environmental issues. The bench said the courts are also critical of anything that affects the environment.

The apex court made these observations while hearing a plea against an order of the National Green Tribunal's western zone bench.

The tribunal had dismissed an appeal seeking the quashing of the environmental and coastal regulation zone clearance granted for the expansion and modernisation of the Pipava Port in Gujarat.

The apex court observed, "In this country, the kind of petitions being filed are only to stall development. That is the problem. How is the country going to progress?"