‘Should We Regulate Handkerchiefs Too?’ SC Refuses Plea On Non-Biodegradable Lawyer Bands

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea calling for a ban on non-biodegradable lawyer bands, saying that such matters fell outside its remit.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The CJI orally observed that the court might soon be asked to regulate even the use of “handkerchiefs”.

During the hearing, the petitioner appeared in person before the bench and introduced herself as the wife of a lawyer. The petitioner, Sakshi Vijay, submitted that during her Diwali cleaning, she stumbled upon a stash of discarded lawyer bands at home, and the bands were made of non-biodegradable material.