‘Should We Regulate Handkerchiefs Too?’ SC Refuses Plea On Non-Biodegradable Lawyer Bands
The petitioner requested the bench to regulate the use of cloth accessories on environmental grounds.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea calling for a ban on non-biodegradable lawyer bands, saying that such matters fell outside its remit.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The CJI orally observed that the court might soon be asked to regulate even the use of “handkerchiefs”.
During the hearing, the petitioner appeared in person before the bench and introduced herself as the wife of a lawyer. The petitioner, Sakshi Vijay, submitted that during her Diwali cleaning, she stumbled upon a stash of discarded lawyer bands at home, and the bands were made of non-biodegradable material.
The petitioner requested the bench to regulate these cloth accessories on environmental grounds. However, the bench could not be convinced with the submissions made by the petitioner. “Tomorrow, can we also start monitoring how a handkerchief is going to be used and reused? How far can a constitutional court go in monitoring all this?” asked the bench.
The petitioner sought a direction from the court for a nationwide eco-friendly mechanism for collecting, segregating, and recycling used lawyer bands. After hearing brief submissions, the bench decided to dismiss the petition.
Also read: