Shortcomings Found In No-Confidence Motion Notice Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources

New Delhi: Shortcomings have been found in the notice for the no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition MPs, seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Wednesday. The notice reportedly mentioned the events of February 2025 four times, which, under the rules, could have led to rejection.

However, the Speaker has directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the deficiencies in the notice rectified and proceed with further action, sources said. Birla has ordered expeditious action in accordance with the rules. The notice will be listed after the commencement of the second phase of the Budget Session.

After receiving the revised notice, it will be examined promptly as per the prescribed rules. On Tuesday, the Congress submitted a no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, signed by 118 MPs. The Opposition MPs alleged "blatantly partisan" conduct and that leaders of opposition parties were not allowed to speak, according to sources. The notice of motion of no-confidence cited four incidents against the Speaker, including the Opposition's allegation that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address.