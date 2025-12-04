ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Blast Case: Shops That Sold 'Explosive Material' To Suspects Sealed In Faridabad

Shops That Sold 'Explosive Material' To Delhi Red Fort Blast Suspects Sealed In Faridabad ( ETV Bharat )

Faridabad: Authorities claimed to have sealed two chemical shops in Faridabad, Haryana, in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case. Security agencies suspected that the accused had purchased explosive materials from these establishments. The shops, BR Scientific & Chemicals and Paul Chemicals, both located at Nehru Ground, NIT, were also found to be operating without proper licences to sell chemicals. “Suspected terrorists Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen, who teach at Al Falah University in Faridabad, purchased hydrogen (acetone) from these shops. This chemical was reportedly intended for use in making explosives,” officials said. Shops That Sold 'Explosive Material' To Delhi Red Fort Blast Suspects Sealed In Faridabad (ETV Bharat)