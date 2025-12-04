Delhi Blast Case: Shops That Sold 'Explosive Material' To Suspects Sealed In Faridabad
The shops were sealed as they sold hydrogen to suspects in the Delhi Red Fort blast case and were operating without proper licenses.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Faridabad: Authorities claimed to have sealed two chemical shops in Faridabad, Haryana, in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case. Security agencies suspected that the accused had purchased explosive materials from these establishments.
The shops, BR Scientific & Chemicals and Paul Chemicals, both located at Nehru Ground, NIT, were also found to be operating without proper licences to sell chemicals.
“Suspected terrorists Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen, who teach at Al Falah University in Faridabad, purchased hydrogen (acetone) from these shops. This chemical was reportedly intended for use in making explosives,” officials said.
The action against these was taken under the supervision of Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Badkhal Trilokchand and Station House Officer (SHO) Kotwali Shri Bhagwan. The teams from the Drug Controller, Food Supply Safety, and Crime Branch were also present during the operation.
“The action followed intelligence inputs regarding the suspects’ procurement of chemicals. A few days earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had brought Dr Shaheen to these shops for identification purposes, but the shopkeepers refused to identify the individuals,” according to officials.
Shopkeeper AN Singh claimed that identifying specific buyers was challenging due to the large number of customers visiting the shops daily. Upon inspection, the shopkeepers, however, admitted they were selling these chemicals illegally, as they didn't possess the required licence, prompting authorities to seal the premises.
The NIA has so far arrested seven key accused in the blast case in which the alleged suicide bomber, Dr Umar Nabi, blew himself up inside a Hyundai i20 car using an improvised explosive device (IED), killing at least ten people.
