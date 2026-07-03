ETV Bharat / bharat

Shocking Theft In Bihar! Over 13 KM Of HT Power Lines Vanish In West Champaran

The theft has also disrupted the power supply to paddy fields and other crops during the peak irrigation season. Locals alleged the theft did not happen in a single day but took place over the course of a month, leading to high-tension wires on 88 electricity poles vanishing.

Bettiah: In a rare and startling incident, thieves allegedly stole more than 13 km of 11 kV high-tension power lines in Bihar’s West Champaran district. Following a complaint from the electricity department, police have registered an FIR against unidentified suspects at Majhaulia police station.

The department was alerted by villagers led by the head of Rampurva Mahanwa Panchayat, who raised serious questions about the entire affair. “Such a massive theft would not have been possible had the department regularly monitored the power lines,” he said.

His son Upendra Kumar blamed the concerned junior engineer and other officials for what they were doing while the wires were being repeatedly cut. He further alleged that the department attempted to downplay the matter by filing a formal complaint with the police only after a considerable delay.

Wires missing from 88 poles in Rampurwa Mahanava Panchayat (ETV Bharat)

“Electric wires have been cut from about 88 poles in Rampurva Mahanwa Panchayat. The wires had been disappearing for quite some time. We lodged complaints multiple times, but departmental officials failed to treat the issue seriously. This goes beyond mere negligence; we suspect collusion involving departmental officials and staff,” Kumar added.

Police said they had started the probe, which would clarify whether this is merely a case of theft or if a major gang or departmental negligence played a role.