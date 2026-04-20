ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shocking', Says CJI On Educated People Getting Duped In Digital Arrest Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it was shocking that well-educated people were getting duped in cases of digital arrests. Attorney General R Venkataramani mentioned the suo motu case concerning victims of digital arrest before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The CJI flagged the recent case of an old woman who was duped of her entire retirement benefits in one such case. “It is shocking that well-educated people are getting duped like this,” said the bench. During the hearing, the AG said an inter-departmental internal meeting has happened, and the final meeting will happen soon. AG said that they are moving very fast and requested the apex court to take up the suo motu case for hearing on May 12.

The CJI referred to the case of an elderly woman whom he knew in his official capacity. “Unfortunately, her entire retirement benefits have been duped,” said the bench. Amicus curiae and senior advocate NS Nappinai said victims often “freeze” when confronted with threatening calls from fraudsters posing as police and enforcement authorities. The senior counsel stressed that such situations made it difficult for them to respond rationally.

The amicus suggested that intermediaries should introduce a "kill-switch" to terminate such transactions, and technological safeguards by intermediaries could help prevent irreversible financial losses. A counsel submitted before the bench that it was most unfortunate that despite the apex court hearing a suo motu case regarding digital arrest, such incidents were continuously coming to light.