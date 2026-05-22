ETV Bharat / bharat

'Shocking Order' Passed By Court Shakes People's Faith In Judiciary: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said a "shocking order" passed by the court shakes the faith of people in the judiciary. The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, which was hearing a plea challenging an order asking the Gujarat government to issue appropriate instructions directing the in-charge chairman of the Gujarat Revenue Tribunal to step down on administrative leave.

The apex court was hearing a plea challenging a September 2024 order of the Gujarat High Court. The high court had noted that the then-in-charge chairman of the Gujarat Revenue Tribunal had passed two "diametrically different orders" in 2024, more particularly on the aspect of condonation of delay in a matter.

"It shocks our conscience the manner in which he (in-charge chairman) dealt with the two applications," the top court observed, while hearing the plea filed by the then in-charge chairman of the tribunal.

"What happens is, if you pass a wrong order, it is okay... But if you pass a shocking order, it shakes the faith of people in the judiciary," the bench said. The top court agreed to hear the plea and issued notice to the respondents.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said the judicial officer was a retired principal and district judge with an unblemished service record. When the bench referred to the two orders, the lawyer said it was an "error".

The lawyer argued that when the judicial officer was sitting on his dias and hearing matters, he was told to step down. "We are issuing notice. Let the state come," the bench said.